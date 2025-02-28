New Patriotic Party stalwart, Sarah Adwoa Safo has taken up major family responsibilities after the party lost the 2024 elections

The daughter of the renowned Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was installed as the leader of her family and church

After she shared the news on social media, several netizens thronged the comment section to congratulate her

Ghanaian politician Sarah Adwoa Safo has been installed as the leader of the Kantanka family by her father and the church leadership.

According to Sarah Adwoa Safo, this is an honour she does not take lightly and would discharge her responsibilities diligently.

Adwoa Safo has been installed as the leader of the Kantanka family.

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Sarah Adwoa Safo, said she was grateful to her father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo for the special honour bestowed on her.

“I was honoured by my dad, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo and the Leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission as the Leader of the Kantanka Family. To the Church and Family, this is an honour I do not take lightly, and I promise to faithfully discharge my duties and responsibilities dutifully.”

The former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya promised to work with the leadership of the church and family to ensure that her father’s legacy continues.

“I take this opportunity to thank my Dad, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo for this special honour done me, and I assure him, that, the light he has ignited in Ghana and Africa will continue to shine bright for all to see. Together with the leadership of the Church and family, we will work together to ensure that your legacy lives on for generations to come.”

“I remain eternally grateful to President John Agyekum Kuffour, my family and all friends and loved ones who came to witness my coronation and to be part of this special day. God richly bless you all,” she added.

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was known as the leader of the Kantanka family and church until Adwoa Safo was installed in his stead.

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and his wife have three children, including Sarah Adwoa Safo, the eldest; Nana Becky/Rebecca, the second child and Nana Yaw, the last born.

Adwoa Safo congratulated on enstoolment as leader

Social media users who saw Adwoa Safo’s post congratulated and wished her well in the new role. Others asked if her appointment meant she had quit politics.

