15 best Joe Rogan podcast episodes you must listen to today
Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), is among the world's most popular and influential. The show is known for featuring a wide range of guests, from entertainers and celebrities to athletes and scientists. With over 2,000 episodes, delving in can be overwhelming. Explore the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes of all time.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Best Joe Rogan podcasts
- 1. Episode #1169 – Elon Musk
- 2. Episode #919 – Neil deGrasse Tyson
- 3. Episode #1330 – Bernie Sanders
- 4. Episode #1278 – Kevin Hart
- 5. Episode #974 – Megan Phelps Roper
- 6. Episode #1368 – Edward Snowden
- 7. Episode #737– Lance Armstrong
- 8. Episode #1109 – Matthew Walker
- 9. Episode #1284 – Graham Hancock
- 10. Episode #1554 – Kanye West
- 11. Episode #1343 – Penn Jillette
- 12. Episode # 1315 – Bob Lazar & Jeremy Corbell
- 13. Episode #1227 – Mike Tyson
- 14. Episode #857 – Dan Bilzerian
- 15. Episode #1054 – Dr. Rhonda Patrick
- Which is the best Joe Rogan podcast about history?
- What makes The Joe Rogan Experience unique compared to other podcasts?
When compiling this list of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes, we considered factors such as guest popularity, subject matter, entertainment value, and audience feedback. The episodes have been listed in no particular order, but they are some of the most insightful and entertaining.
Best Joe Rogan podcasts
The Joe Rogan Experience is a treasure trove of humour, knowledge, and fascinating conversations. With a vast library available on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms, here is a list of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes covering personal stories, politics, science, and more.
|Guest
|Episode no.
|Elon Musk
|1169
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|919
|Bernie Sanders
|1330
|Kevin Hart
|1278
|Megan Phelps Roper
|974
|Edward Snowden
|1368
|Lance Armstrong
|737
|Matthew Walker
|1109
|Graham Hancock
|1284
|Kanye West
|1554
1. Episode #1169 – Elon Musk
- Date of release: 7 September 2018
- Duration: 2 hours 37 minutes
- Guest: Elon Musk
- Guest's profession: Entrepreneur
This episode, often regarded as one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts, features Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The podcast has approximately 68 million views on YouTube, making it the most-listened-to Joe Rogan podcast episode.
While the iconic pot-smoking moment grabbed headlines, the real highlight is Musk's insights into space exploration, AI, and humanity's future. Elon lays out his lofty plan for settling on Mars.
2. Episode #919 – Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Date of release: 22 February 2017
- Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes
- Guest: Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Guest's profession: Astrophysicist, author, science communicator
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson delivers his infectious enthusiasm for science to this episode. The two discuss everything from the universe’s mysteries to the significance of science in everyday life. It is one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts about science, seamlessly combining humour and education.
3. Episode #1330 – Bernie Sanders
- Date of release: 7 August 2019
- Duration: 1 hour 7 minutes
- Guest's: Bernie Sanders
- Guest's profession: Politician, activist
Bernie Sanders is the current United States Senator for Vermont. The podcast was released in 2019 when he was campaigning for Presidential nominations. In this podcast, Sanders speaks extensively about healthcare, climate change, and wealth inequality.
4. Episode #1278 – Kevin Hart
- Date of release: 6 April 2019
- Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes
- Guest: Kevin Hart
- Guest's profession: Comedian, actor
Episode #1278 with Kevin Hart from 2019 is one of the funniest Joe Rogan podcast episodes. Kevin's infectious enthusiasm and quick humour make for a really delightful listen. In it, Hart explains why he picked his career path and how he deals with fame and success.
Even if you aren't a huge fan of Hart's stand-up, you'll uncover nuggets of wisdom and life lessons he has carried with him over the years.
5. Episode #974 – Megan Phelps Roper
- Date of release: 9 June 2017
- Duration: 2 hours 41 minutes
- Guest: Megan Phelps-Roper
- Guest's profession: Political activist
Megan Phelps-Roper is a social media activist and former member of the Westboro Baptist Church. She and Rogan talk about the division and hatred that often arise from religion and politics and how the two are frequently linked.
This Joe Rogan podcast episode delves into the overall political framework surrounding freedom of speech.
6. Episode #1368 – Edward Snowden
- Date of release: 23 October 2019
- Duration: 2 hours 49 minutes
- Guest: Edward Snowden
- Guest's profession: NSA intelligence contractor and whistleblower
Edward Snowden is a former CIA employee and subcontractor. The episode is one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts on YouTube, with over 30 million views. The episode delves deeply into personal freedoms, surveillance, and the ethics of whistleblowing.
In the episode, Edward discusses how he leaked the National Agency's top-secret data in 2013. He also explained the truth behind his actions and choice to share classified documents with the world.
7. Episode #737– Lance Armstrong
- Date of release: 15 December 2015
- Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes
- Guest: Lance Armstrong
- Guest's profession: Former professional road racing cyclist
In this exciting episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan hosts the iconic cyclist Lance Armstrong, who won the Tour de France an incredible seven times. However, his legacy changed dramatically when he openly admitted to using performance-enhancing medications.
During their chat, Joe expertly navigates Armstrong's accomplishments and controversies. Rather than pointing fingers, he initiates an open dialogue about Armstrong's life.
8. Episode #1109 – Matthew Walker
- Date of release: 25 April 2015
- Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes
- Guest: Matthew Walker
- Guest's profession: Author, scientist, professor of neuroscience and psychology
Matthew Walker is the founder and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science and the author of Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams.
In this episode, he discusses why we oversleep and how vital sleep is. Furthermore, Walker discusses sleep habits, both healthy and unhealthy. The interview made the topic of sleep fascinating enough to keep you awake, making it one of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes.
9. Episode #1284 – Graham Hancock
- Date of release: 23 April 2019
- Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes
- Guest: Graham Hancock
- Guest's profession: Author
If you are looking for the best Joe Rogan podcast about ancient civilisation, look no further. Graham Hancock, an English author and journalist, discusses ancient cataclysms, lost knowledge, and alternative theories about human history. It's an interesting exploration of subjects that challenge mainstream historical theories.
10. Episode #1554 – Kanye West
- Date of release: 24 October 2020
- Duration: 2 hours 57 minutes
- Guest: Kanye West
- Guest's profession: Singer, rapper, record producer
In this remarkable episode, iconic raper Kanye West discusses his unconventional perspectives on various topics.
He openly recounts how he once believed that divine intervention had predestined him to lead the free world during his presidential campaign, how cities rely on the elemental quartet of Earth, air, water, and fire, and even considers the cosmic cost of Earth. It is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing Joe Rogan podcast episodes.
11. Episode #1343 – Penn Jillette
- Date of release: 30 August 2019
- Duration: 1 hour 48 minutes
- Guest: Penn Jillette
- Guest's profession: Magician, actor, musician, inventor, TV presenter, author
Magician Penn Jillette leaves Rogan in awe as they discuss everything from politics and magic to comedy and even conspiracy. Jillette's intellect and unwavering ambition shine through, and the host is clearly captivated by his successful career. This episode is insightful for those curious about how magic and magicians work.
12. Episode # 1315 – Bob Lazar & Jeremy Corbell
- Date of release: 21 June 2019
- Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes
- Guests: Bob Lazar, Jeremy Corbell
- Guest's profession: Physicist (Bob), artist and filmmaker (Jeremy)
This fascinating discussion includes opinions on anything from aliens to the government. Bob Lazar is a physicist from New Mexico who focuses on extraterrestrial engineering technologies. The second guest is Jeremy Corbell, a modern artist and filmmaker.
13. Episode #1227 – Mike Tyson
- Date of release: 17 January 2019
- Duration: 1 hour 27 minutes
- Guest: Mike Tyson
- Guest's profession: Professional boxer
Mike Tyson's first interview on JRE is one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts on Spotify. One of the greatest boxers of all time, Tyson is well-known for his rage, including owning tigers as pets, throwing a wild fit in jail, and biting someone's ear off.
He debuted on Joe Rogan's show in January 2019 and has since returned several times. In this episode, Mike discusses his past, his fury, his experiences with various substances, and how he ended up in jail.
14. Episode #857 – Dan Bilzerian
- Date of release: 13 October 2016
- Duration: 3 hours
- Guest: Dan Bilzerian
- Guest's profession: Businessman, social media influencer
Dan Bilzerian is the son of a Wall Street corporate raider and has a large trust fund. He is well-known for his extravagant lifestyle, mansions, and always being around attractive women.
In the episode, Dan expresses dissatisfaction with his fast-paced lifestyle, implying that all of his money isn't making him happy. He also discusses his drug use, cardiac attacks at an early age, and much more.
15. Episode #1054 – Dr. Rhonda Patrick
- Date of release: 19 December 2017
- Duration: 3 hours 7 minutes
- Guest: Dr. Rhonda Patrick
- Guest's profession: Scientist and health educator
This Joe Rogan podcast episode is a must-listen for anyone who values their health. Dr. Rhonda Patrick holds a Ph.D. in biomedical science and specialises in nutritional health.
She delves deeply into how diet and exercise affect people's well-being and health, the biochemical interconnectedness of human bodies, and how to keep them healthy.
Which is the best Joe Rogan podcast about history?
One of the best Joe Rogan podcasts about history is the one with Graham Hancock (Episode #1284). In this intriguing conversation, they explore theories regarding ancient civilisations, lost knowledge, and catastrophic events that may have influenced human history.
What makes The Joe Rogan Experience unique compared to other podcasts?
The Joe Rogan Experience is notable for its unfiltered, long-form talks. Rogan's ability to engage guests from various fields, including politicians, artists, scientists, and athletes, creates a platform for profound ideas and unique perspectives to thrive. The conversational nature allows for an in-depth exploration of issues, making the episodes feel authentic and insightful.
The best Joe Rogan podcast episodes offer something for everyone, from thought-provoking scientific topics to deeply personal stories of resilience. These above episodes provide an excellent introduction to the breadth and range of The Joe Rogan Experience. Dive in today and discover your new favourite conversation.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the best Morbid podcast episodes. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast is a true crime anthology podcast based in the United States. It began airing on 1 May 2018.
The podcast produces episodes almost daily, covering practically every case and featuring stories about dark history and scary issues. With so many episodes, choosing where to start could be challenging. Discover the top Morbid podcast episodes to get you started.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over four years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on various topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com