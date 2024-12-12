15 best Joe Rogan podcast episodes you must listen to today

Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), is among the world's most popular and influential. The show is known for featuring a wide range of guests, from entertainers and celebrities to athletes and scientists. With over 2,000 episodes, delving in can be overwhelming. Explore the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes of all time.

When compiling this list of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes, we considered factors such as guest popularity, subject matter, entertainment value, and audience feedback. The episodes have been listed in no particular order, but they are some of the most insightful and entertaining.

Best Joe Rogan podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience is a treasure trove of humour, knowledge, and fascinating conversations. With a vast library available on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms, here is a list of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes covering personal stories, politics, science, and more.

Guest Episode no. Elon Musk 1169 Neil deGrasse Tyson 919 Bernie Sanders 1330 Kevin Hart 1278 Megan Phelps Roper 974 Edward Snowden 1368 Lance Armstrong 737 Matthew Walker 1109 Graham Hancock 1284 Kanye West 1554

1. Episode #1169 – Elon Musk

Date of release: 7 September 2018

7 September 2018 Duration: 2 hours 37 minutes

2 hours 37 minutes Guest: Elon Musk

Elon Musk Guest's profession: Entrepreneur

This episode, often regarded as one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts, features Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The podcast has approximately 68 million views on YouTube, making it the most-listened-to Joe Rogan podcast episode.

While the iconic pot-smoking moment grabbed headlines, the real highlight is Musk's insights into space exploration, AI, and humanity's future. Elon lays out his lofty plan for settling on Mars.

2. Episode #919 – Neil deGrasse Tyson

Date of release: 22 February 2017

22 February 2017 Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes Guest: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson Guest's profession: Astrophysicist, author, science communicator

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson delivers his infectious enthusiasm for science to this episode. The two discuss everything from the universe’s mysteries to the significance of science in everyday life. It is one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts about science, seamlessly combining humour and education.

3. Episode #1330 – Bernie Sanders

Date of release: 7 August 2019

7 August 2019 Duration: 1 hour 7 minutes

1 hour 7 minutes Guest's: Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Guest's profession: Politician, activist

Bernie Sanders is the current United States Senator for Vermont. The podcast was released in 2019 when he was campaigning for Presidential nominations. In this podcast, Sanders speaks extensively about healthcare, climate change, and wealth inequality.

4. Episode #1278 – Kevin Hart

Date of release: 6 April 2019

6 April 2019 Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes Guest: Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Guest's profession: Comedian, actor

Episode #1278 with Kevin Hart from 2019 is one of the funniest Joe Rogan podcast episodes. Kevin's infectious enthusiasm and quick humour make for a really delightful listen. In it, Hart explains why he picked his career path and how he deals with fame and success.

Even if you aren't a huge fan of Hart's stand-up, you'll uncover nuggets of wisdom and life lessons he has carried with him over the years.

5. Episode #974 – Megan Phelps Roper

Date of release: 9 June 2017

9 June 2017 Duration: 2 hours 41 minutes

2 hours 41 minutes Guest: Megan Phelps-Roper

Megan Phelps-Roper Guest's profession: Political activist

Megan Phelps-Roper is a social media activist and former member of the Westboro Baptist Church. She and Rogan talk about the division and hatred that often arise from religion and politics and how the two are frequently linked.

This Joe Rogan podcast episode delves into the overall political framework surrounding freedom of speech.

6. Episode #1368 – Edward Snowden

Date of release: 23 October 2019

23 October 2019 Duration: 2 hours 49 minutes

2 hours 49 minutes Guest: Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden Guest's profession: NSA intelligence contractor and whistleblower

Edward Snowden is a former CIA employee and subcontractor. The episode is one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts on YouTube, with over 30 million views. The episode delves deeply into personal freedoms, surveillance, and the ethics of whistleblowing.

In the episode, Edward discusses how he leaked the National Agency's top-secret data in 2013. He also explained the truth behind his actions and choice to share classified documents with the world.

7. Episode #737– Lance Armstrong

Date of release: 15 December 2015

15 December 2015 Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes

1 hour 52 minutes Guest: Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong Guest's profession: Former professional road racing cyclist

In this exciting episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan hosts the iconic cyclist Lance Armstrong, who won the Tour de France an incredible seven times. However, his legacy changed dramatically when he openly admitted to using performance-enhancing medications.

During their chat, Joe expertly navigates Armstrong's accomplishments and controversies. Rather than pointing fingers, he initiates an open dialogue about Armstrong's life.

8. Episode #1109 – Matthew Walker

Date of release: 25 April 2015

25 April 2015 Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes Guest: Matthew Walker

Matthew Walker Guest's profession: Author, scientist, professor of neuroscience and psychology

Matthew Walker is the founder and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science and the author of Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams.

In this episode, he discusses why we oversleep and how vital sleep is. Furthermore, Walker discusses sleep habits, both healthy and unhealthy. The interview made the topic of sleep fascinating enough to keep you awake, making it one of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes.

9. Episode #1284 – Graham Hancock

Date of release: 23 April 2019

23 April 2019 Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes

2 hours 45 minutes Guest: Graham Hancock

Graham Hancock Guest's profession: Author

If you are looking for the best Joe Rogan podcast about ancient civilisation, look no further. Graham Hancock, an English author and journalist, discusses ancient cataclysms, lost knowledge, and alternative theories about human history. It's an interesting exploration of subjects that challenge mainstream historical theories.

10. Episode #1554 – Kanye West

Date of release: 24 October 2020

24 October 2020 Duration: 2 hours 57 minutes

2 hours 57 minutes Guest: Kanye West

Kanye West Guest's profession: Singer, rapper, record producer

In this remarkable episode, iconic raper Kanye West discusses his unconventional perspectives on various topics.

He openly recounts how he once believed that divine intervention had predestined him to lead the free world during his presidential campaign, how cities rely on the elemental quartet of Earth, air, water, and fire, and even considers the cosmic cost of Earth. It is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing Joe Rogan podcast episodes.

11. Episode #1343 – Penn Jillette

Date of release: 30 August 2019

30 August 2019 Duration: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes Guest: Penn Jillette

Penn Jillette Guest's profession: Magician, actor, musician, inventor, TV presenter, author

Magician Penn Jillette leaves Rogan in awe as they discuss everything from politics and magic to comedy and even conspiracy. Jillette's intellect and unwavering ambition shine through, and the host is clearly captivated by his successful career. This episode is insightful for those curious about how magic and magicians work.

12. Episode # 1315 – Bob Lazar & Jeremy Corbell

Date of release: 21 June 2019

21 June 2019 Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes Guests: Bob Lazar, Jeremy Corbell

Bob Lazar, Jeremy Corbell Guest's profession: Physicist (Bob), artist and filmmaker (Jeremy)

This fascinating discussion includes opinions on anything from aliens to the government. Bob Lazar is a physicist from New Mexico who focuses on extraterrestrial engineering technologies. The second guest is Jeremy Corbell, a modern artist and filmmaker.

13. Episode #1227 – Mike Tyson

Date of release: 17 January 2019

17 January 2019 Duration: 1 hour 27 minutes

1 hour 27 minutes Guest: Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Guest's profession: Professional boxer

Mike Tyson's first interview on JRE is one of the best Joe Rogan podcasts on Spotify. One of the greatest boxers of all time, Tyson is well-known for his rage, including owning tigers as pets, throwing a wild fit in jail, and biting someone's ear off.

He debuted on Joe Rogan's show in January 2019 and has since returned several times. In this episode, Mike discusses his past, his fury, his experiences with various substances, and how he ended up in jail.

14. Episode #857 – Dan Bilzerian

Date of release: 13 October 2016

13 October 2016 Duration: 3 hours

3 hours Guest: Dan Bilzerian

Dan Bilzerian Guest's profession: Businessman, social media influencer

Dan Bilzerian is the son of a Wall Street corporate raider and has a large trust fund. He is well-known for his extravagant lifestyle, mansions, and always being around attractive women.

In the episode, Dan expresses dissatisfaction with his fast-paced lifestyle, implying that all of his money isn't making him happy. He also discusses his drug use, cardiac attacks at an early age, and much more.

15. Episode #1054 – Dr. Rhonda Patrick

Date of release: 19 December 2017

19 December 2017 Duration: 3 hours 7 minutes

3 hours 7 minutes Guest: Dr. Rhonda Patrick

Dr. Rhonda Patrick Guest's profession: Scientist and health educator

This Joe Rogan podcast episode is a must-listen for anyone who values their health. Dr. Rhonda Patrick holds a Ph.D. in biomedical science and specialises in nutritional health.

She delves deeply into how diet and exercise affect people's well-being and health, the biochemical interconnectedness of human bodies, and how to keep them healthy.

Which is the best Joe Rogan podcast about history?

One of the best Joe Rogan podcasts about history is the one with Graham Hancock (Episode #1284). In this intriguing conversation, they explore theories regarding ancient civilisations, lost knowledge, and catastrophic events that may have influenced human history.

What makes The Joe Rogan Experience unique compared to other podcasts?

The Joe Rogan Experience is notable for its unfiltered, long-form talks. Rogan's ability to engage guests from various fields, including politicians, artists, scientists, and athletes, creates a platform for profound ideas and unique perspectives to thrive. The conversational nature allows for an in-depth exploration of issues, making the episodes feel authentic and insightful.

The best Joe Rogan podcast episodes offer something for everyone, from thought-provoking scientific topics to deeply personal stories of resilience. These above episodes provide an excellent introduction to the breadth and range of The Joe Rogan Experience. Dive in today and discover your new favourite conversation.

