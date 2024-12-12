M.anifest has dropped a soft love song featuring Ghanaian singer King Promise titled 'Hang My Boots,' sparking excitement among fans

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, December 12, 202,4, to announce that the much-anticipated song had been released

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section of his post to express their excitement and how much they enjoyed the song and seeing the two stars work together

Popular Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has released a new love song titled ‘Hang My Boots,’ featuring Ghanaian singer King Promise. The track, which had been highly anticipated by fans, was officially announced on Thursday, December 12, 2024, on the rapper’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

M.anifest features King Promise on his new song. Photo source: iamkingpromise, m.anifest

Source: Instagram

The song comes with captivating visuals, adding to the already heightened appeal of the smooth and emotional tune. Mdot, who has made a name for himself as one of the best lyricists in the country, delivered a powerful rap verse that talked about his affection for a woman he was willing to stay loyal to and hang his boots from entertaining other women, which was complemented by King Promise’s signature soothing vocals.

‘Hang My Boots’ showed a softer side of M.anifest, with its love-themed lyrics and melodious rhythm. Fans were thrilled to see the collaboration between these two talented artistes, and many took to social media to share their excitement.

The comments section of M.anifest’s post was filled with praise for the song, with fans expressing their joy at seeing the two stars work together.

M.anifest and King Promise collaboration excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BobMoonRules said:

"Nice one! Now we repping #Manifestivities24 live. 🥰🥰"

dhope_cinno wrote:

"Just look at the way M dot entered. 😩"

E_kumpz said:

"Obolotui It’s too much Check ur health man."

Nas cosigns M.anifest

M.anifest's rapping talents caught the eye of one of the most respected rappers in hip-hop history. The Ghanaian musician received a cosign from Nas.

The American rapper took to social media to express his admiration for the musician, especially one of his latest body of work.

YEN.com.gh reported that the cosign had sparked a wave of excitement among many social media users.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh