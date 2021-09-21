Lionel Messi reportedly spent time in the treatment room after being spotted in Monday's training limping

The 34-year-old was suspected to have injured his right knee during Paris Saint-Germain's won over Lyon

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner who is still searching for his first goal may not be available for PSG's trip to Metz in midweek

Lionel Messi would have realized he was being substituted by Mauricio Pochettino for a suspected injury he was spotted in training limping, The Sun.

The entire story

Paris Saint-Germain have a date with Metz in a Ligue 1 fixture and with the situation at hand, the Argentine is doubtful for the game.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted early in the win against Lyon as he snubbed a handshake from Pochettino.

Lionel Messi was reportedly seen in the treatment room after he was limping in training. Photo by Daily Mail

The 34-year-old who is yet to register his first goal for the Parisians wanted to play the entire game before he was subbed off for Achraf Hakimi.

It was later discovered that Messi was in discomfort on his right knee during the game that led to his substitution.

And right at the death of the game, Mauro Icardi grabbed the winner for PSG and proved Pochettino's tactics towards the end of the game.

Pochettino said after the game:

"Every coach thinks about that. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes players like it and sometimes they don't.

"At the end of the day, that's why we're here. These are decisions that have to be made by the coach.

"As for his reaction, I asked him how he was, he said he was OK. That was it. That was our exchange."

Video evidence on Messi's injury

