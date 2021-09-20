Lionel Messi Snubs Pochettino Handshake After Being Subbed Off During PSG Clash

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult start to life since his much-hyped transfer to PSG

The Argentine is yet to open his goal account for the French giants in three appearances for the side

He made his first Ligue 1 start for PSG against Lyon but failed to have any impact

He was subsequently subbed off in favour of Mauro Icardi who went on to score the winner for PSG

Lionel Messi was clearly not impressed on the evening of Sunday, September 19, after he was substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 narrow win over Lyon.

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult start to life since his much-hyped transfer to PSG. Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer.

Source: Getty Images

This was Messi's first Ligue 1 start for PSG since his stunning move to the club in the summer from Barcelona.

He was paired alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the attack for the second time, but the trio once again failed to impress.

With 15 minutes left on the clock and PSG chasing a winner, Pochettino cut short Messi's home debut by withdrawing him and replacing the Argentine with Mauro Icardi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The tactical change went on to pay off as Icardi came off the bench to grab the winner as the tie ended 2-1 in favour of PSG.

However, Messi was evidently upset with Pochettino's decision to substitute him and even snubbed the manager's offer of a handshake as he gave him an angry face.

Despite the fanfare that surrounded his arrival in the French capital, Messi has struggled to settle down with things not going according to plan on the pitch.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner remains goalless in three of his appearances for PSG thus far and failed to help them secure victory over a stubborn Club Brugge side during the Champions League.

Source: Yen