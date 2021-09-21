Ghanaian TV personality, Adwoa Saah has recently opened up about the events that lead to quitting her role as the host of the award-winning show Kumkum Bhagya

Adwoa in an emotional video intimated that she was living her best life as she made good money from the show and landed a lot of high-paying deals

She said she had to let go of the show and everything it came with because her life was in danger

Adwoa Saah, the former host of the once-popular Adom TV show, Kumkum Bhagya, has recently revealed the reason why she had to let go of the thriving show she worked hard for.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GhSplash.com had Adwoa narrating that, she made great money and got many endorsements from being the host of Kumkum Bhagya but she had to quit because her life was in danger.

Saah shared that she used to get many attacks after becoming the number one most sought after TV presenter in Ghana.

Adwoa said she got a call one day from her pastor in Action chapel and he informed her, her life was in danger and she needed to leave the show.

The presenter said she was living her best life in Ghana and even got presidential invites on several occasions but she had to give it all up to join her husband in England.

The gorgeous mother said the president of Ghana know her name because of how famous the show was.

Adwoa said God could have just saved her and destroyed the plans of the enemy but there was something much better awaiting her and she had to leave to possess that.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that media personality Adwoa Saah of Adom TV's Kumkum Bhagya fame has opened up on her marriage to Solomon Akwasi Boateng.

In her latest interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Adwoa Saah hinted that her marriage has not been easy.

Adwoa Saah got married to a London-based man, Boateng, in March 2016 and they gave birth a year later.

Saah travelled to London to have the baby and after some time, she decided to leave her job to stay abroad with her husband.

