Jason Hoppy is a businessman known for marrying reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Their highly publicised and tumultuous marriage and divorce have generated significant interest in his personal life and current endeavours. Uncover the story of Jason Hoppy and his relationship with Bethenny Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy pose at the "Skinny Girl Event" event (L) and Bethenny (R) at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City. Photo: Barbara Nitke, Jason Mendez (modified by author)

If you are a fan of The Real Housewives of New York City, you might be familiar with Jason Hoppy, Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband. His marriage and messy divorce painted him differently, especially after his ex-wife accused him of intimidation during and after their separation.

Jason Hoppy's profile summary

Full name Jason Michael Hoppy Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1971 Age 53 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Carol A. Hoppy Father Robert M. Hoppy Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bethenny Frankel Children One University The University of Scranton Profession TV personality, medical sales representative, real estate agent Net worth $5 million

Jason Hoppy's biography

Jason Michael Hoppy was born on 10 September 1970 in New York City, New York, USA. He had one sibling, Bryan Hoppy, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1991. Jason Hoppy's parents are Robert M. Hoppy and Carol A. Hoppy.

Jason attended the University of Pennsylvania, earning a marketing and finance degree.

Jason Hoppy's career

Top-5 facts about Jason Hoppy. Photo: Photo: Andrei Jackamets/Getty Images (modified by author)

Jason Hoppy is a businessman and reality TV personality. However, before fame, he was a high-end real estate agent in New York City. He later transitioned to medical sales as an account executive at AbbVie on the East Coast.

According to IMDb, Hoppy has two acting credits. In 2010, his famous ex-wife introduced him to reality television. He appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City for ten episodes (2010) and Bethenny Ever After for 36 episodes (2010–2012).

What is Jason Hoppy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Jason Hoppy's alleged net worth is $5 million. He has amassed his wealth from his real estate, medical sales, and reality television careers.

Jason also received $12,000 a month of spousal support from his ex-wife for over one year before a judge ruled against it in 2016. He also received child support from Bethenny for around nine years, from 2012 until late 2021.

Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel's relationship

Jason and Bethenny Frankel began dating in late 2008 after meeting at a bar in New York City's meatpacking district. After 11 months of dating, Jason proposed to Frankel, and they married in 2010.

However, their marriage soon became toxic, and they separated in 2012. Frankel filed for divorce in 2013 and finalised it in 2021. Their divorce wasn't amicable, and they had custody battles and numerous court appearances over the years.

Bethenny also accused her ex-husband of harassment and stalking, which resulted in a restraining order against him in 2017.

Did Jason Hoppy lose custody of Bryn?

Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel still share joint custody of their daughter, Bryn, despite her preferring to live with her mother. According to Page Six, a judge ruled in December 2021 that Bethenny no longer had to pay child support to Jason for this reason.

In response, Jason did not contest the ruling, mentioning that he did it for her daughter and his physical and mental health. He said:

This is not a Bryn issue or an issue that Bryn has with me. Therefore, I'm removing myself from this fight — for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health.

Hoppy added:

I will not spend the remainder of Bryn's childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody. Bryn knows I love her, I want her, and I will always be available for our time together.

Who is Jason Hoppy dating now?

As of this writing, Jason Hoppy is reportedly single and has not dated anyone publicly. Since his divorce from Bethenny Frankel, he has maintained a relatively private life, focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Bryn.

Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel's daughter

Bryn Hoppy attends the 2023 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

The former couple have a daughter, Bryn Hoppy, born on 8 May 2010. Her parents named her after her uncle Bryan, who died in a car accident 19 years before her birth. Bryn lives with her mother.

FAQs

What did Jason Hoppy do to Bethenny? Bethenny accused Jason Hoppy of harassing and stalking her during and after their divorce. What happened to Jason Hoppy? Jason has maintained a low profile since his divorce from Bethenny Frankel. He doesn't appear to have social media and tends to keep a low profile. Does Bryn have a relationship with her father? Yes, Bryn has a meaningful and positive relationship with her father, Jason Hoppy, and no reports suggest that she doesn't. How much money did Bethenny Frankel pay Jason Hoppy? According to People, Bethenny used to pay Jason Hoppy $12,000 per month in spousal support. However, a judge ruled against it in 2016. What is Jason Hoppy doing now? He has been focusing on his personal life and well-being and maintaining a low profile. He is reportedly living in New York City. Who is Jason Hoppy's new wife? Jason Hoppy is not currently married and is reportedly single. What is Jason Hoppy's net worth? Jason Hoppy's alleged net worth is $5 million in 2025. What does Jason Hoppy do for a living? Hoppy is a medical sales rep and licensed New York City real estate agent.

Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband Jason Hoppy became widely known through their highly publicised and tumultuous divorce. Their story, marked by relentless legal battles and personal strife, is a stark reminder of the emotional and psychological toll that a contentious separation can inflict.

