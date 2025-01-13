The wedding of a young Ghanaian couple has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens with mixed reactions

According to the video, which has recently gone viral, the young man, who is only 20, tied the knot with her lover, who is 19

Netizens who saw the post expressed a flurry of reactions in the comments section, as some commended the couple while others said they were too young to get married

A 20-year-old Ghanaian man and his 19-year-old sweetheart have tied the knot, capturing the attention and admiration of many on social media.

Videos from their joyous ceremony have gone viral, with netizens celebrating the couple’s bold step into matrimony at such a tender age.

Two young people tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Image source: Ekua_Otua1

Source: TikTok

The lovebirds, whose identities remain private, exchanged vows in a simple yet colourful ceremony showcasing Ghanaian culture's richness.

Dressed in a lovely wedding gown, the bride and groom radiated happiness as they were surrounded by family and friends who came to share in their special day.

One viral video showed the couple beaming with smiles as they danced together, clearly enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

The bride’s youthful elegance and the groom’s confident demeanour won the hearts of many who viewed the clips.

Watch the video below:

Netizens worried as young man marries lady

Netizens who saw the video of the young man and her lover getting married expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While many congratulated them, others were worried about their union. Some netizens contended that the two were too young and immature to get married.

@Ephraim Alemwin wrote:

"Wow. We call this one 2019."

@tolisso500 wrote:

"19 and 20 are matured in every world."

@EMMASCO FRAMES wrote:

"Majority will be saying it's too early but the same people are enjoying everything in marriage Shame on you Congratulations Dearest enjoy your new home."

@29th wrote

"Are they going to stay with their parents or they are renting?"

@Ms-Favour wrote:

"He had money to do wedding na rent na otumi ntuaa?"

@Ãmg Qúëqü Çlï Törrès wrote:

"Settings to cover pregnancy,we pass that level."

@walkercosmos wrote:

"Eiiii why am i afraid of marriage and some are happy going into it."

@emmaleticia246 wrote:

"Eiii should we tell them."

@franciscaarthur30NanaYaa wrote:

"I tap into this blessings."

@Born_Billionaire wrote:

"Aunty naaa is waiting to listen."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh