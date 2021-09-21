Ghanaians are celebrating the birthday of the nation's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Nkrumah's granddaughter, Princess Fathia, is among the many people celebrating the hero

Princess Fathia modeled in special jeans made with images of her grandfather

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, the daughter Dr Sekou Nkrumah, has popped up with stunning photos as Ghanaians celebrate her grandfather's birthday.

Today, September 21, 2021, happens to e the birthday Ghana's first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah who would have been 112 years if alive.

As it is a statutory holiday to honour Nkrumah, many Ghanaians took to social media to share posts to celebrate the nation's founder.

Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter celebrates his birthday Photo source: @princessnkrumah

Princess Fathia joined the many people to celebrate her grandfather. She shared photos of herself wearing a blouse made from a Ghana flag. She combined her top with jeans jacket a pair of jeans trousers made with Kwame Nkrumah's images.

Sharing the first set of photos, Princess Fathia wished her grandfather a happy birthday while promising to keep his memory forever.

She added a quote from Dr Nkrumah to complete her caption:

"Happy Birthday Grandpa I will hold you in my heart forever! ❤️✨ And Happy Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day to you all!

"In honour of this beautiful day let me share one of my favorite quotes of his in hopes of it inspires you as much as it inspires me and fuels your own strive for excellence in a world that has continuously told us we cannot.

""We have the blessing of the wealth of our vast resources, the power of our talents and the potentialities of our people. Let us grasp now the opportunities before us and meet the challenge to our survival. " -Kwame Nrumah (Address to the National Assembly. 26 March 1965)."

The second set of Princess Fathia's photos was capitoned:

"“We have awakened. We will not sleep anymore. Today, from now on, there is a new African in the world!” -Kwame Nkrumah

"Today on Grandpa’s birthday let us remember to stay awake on our fight for freedom and equality for all. Now is not the time to allow bigotry, intolerance and hate to tear us apart and prevent us from achieving heights that we are more than capable of. Today, remember his words, ““The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.”"

Sharaf Mahama birthday

Meanwhile, Sharaf Mahama, one of the sons of former President John Mahama, shares the same birthday as Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Sharaf has turned 24 years old.

As part of his celebrations, Sharaf has donated equipment and other items to the North Legon Hospital in Accra.

Videos from the donation exercise have just surfaced on the internet.

