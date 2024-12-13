A Plus has taken a dig at the MPs-elect joining the New Patriotic Caucaus during John Mahama's administration

The independent MP-elect for Gomoa Central has suggested to Mahama to consider enabling the NPP caucus to work from home

His remarks have broached a conversation about the impact the caucus will have on parliament

Ghanaian entertainer turned politician, and MP-elect for the Gomoa Central constituency has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party's caucus.

The majority caucus in the last parliament will now become the minority after losing over 50 seats in the 2024 elections.

A Plus is begging Mahama to cut costs by allowing NPP MPs-elect to work remotely. Source: APlus_kwame, JDMahama

Source: Twitter

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), with 188 seats, will become the clear majority in the next administration.

The NPP's seismic loss has become a trending topic after the elections as Ghanaians ponder over their impact in the next parliament.

As suggested by A Plus, the president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, should consider allowing the 78 NPP MPs to work remotely instead of attending parliamentary proceedings.

The Gomoa Central MP-elect argued that the government could reduce the costs of transporting the MPs to parliament.

He petitioned Mahama to instead consider channeling the resources into repurposing the abandoned National Cathedral project into a medical facility.

"I think one way President Mahama could also raise funds is by providing tablets for all NPP MPs so they can work from home. Fuel coupons and other expenditures could then be redirected to purchase cement and build a new hospital on the $58 million cathedral hole."

Ghanaians react to A Plus' suggestion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they weighed in on A Plus' suggestion to John Mahama.

@GOjawuri said:

"That’s a more solid and reasonable idea since Parliament could work with or without them. They don’t need to waste resources coming to parliament."

@TruthCenter24 remarked:

"Eeee eeeee you go worry ooo, I have the feeling you aren't going to align with the NPP caucus in Parliament."

@Davfarman noted:

"This can turn out to be the most interesting idea ever especially when we don’t have one huge as that."

@8waytoss added:

"Team digitalisation. They should walk the talk."

A Plus ignores creatives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus had shared his plans amid calls from the creative industry to protect creatives' interests.

According to A Plus, his focus as an MP-elect is to represent his people from the Gomoa Central constituency.

He noted that he received little to no support from creatives when he decided to run for the parliamentary seat and would not be perturbed by the industry's concerns.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh