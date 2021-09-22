It was a beautiful moment for one boy who received a special birthday gift from his loving mother and the video is going viral

The young man, Muhluri, received a video game birthday present from his mom and couldn’t contain his emotions and the clip is touching many

Africans feel the boy is so sweet and grateful because receiving a cake and a gift is always something big for any child

A local parent has just uploaded a heartwarming video of her emotional son who was happy to receive a birthday gift. The social media account holder filmed her boy, who was so touched, jumping up and down after discovering mommy bought him a video game as a birthday present.

In the viral clip, the boy is seen opening his present and also getting a cake to celebrate his big day. @Ndlovu05 says the reaction from the boy was priceless.

The proud mother had to hug the boy who couldn’t contain his emotions and YEN.com.gh checked out the reactions from the post. The mom captioned the video:

“My son was very emotional shem. His reaction was priceless. Happy birthday Muhluri.”

@Mzovothe1st said:

“Happy birthday little man.”

@Madlil3 said:

“It's so beautiful to see kids being so emotional, our parents denied us emotions in the name of 'strictness'.”

@LuvvoMeli said:

“Lol we are damaged yazi, cause I’m already thinking he’s soft.”

@Mulan5554 said:

“God bless you... that boy is going to grow up with so much love and appreciation just because of this special gift you got him. May all your wishes as a mother come to pass.”

@MaxMash93 said:

“You literally touched his heart. That young man will do all his best to make you proud. He will go as far as buying you a car. Well done I'm voting you as a mom of the year.”

@RatibabyG said:

“Such wholesomeness.”

@Kwesiblack said:

“Priceless.”

@Lodia_Thando said:

“This almost made me cry.”

