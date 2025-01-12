Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has opened up on playing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

The Black Stars striker featured for Athletic Bilbao in their semi-final game against Barcelona in Jeddah

The Spanish Cup winners were beaten by the Catalan giants, who progressed to the final, where they face Real Madrid

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Inaki Williams has shared his disappointment after playing the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia.

The Athletic Bilbao star had a goal disallowed as the Copa del Rey holders lost to the Catalan giants in Jeddah. Gavi and Lamine Yamal scored on either side of the half as Barcelona reached the final.

Williams, who played the entire game for the Rojiblancos, believes playing such games far from home defeats its purpose.

Inaki Williams unhappy about playing Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Photo: David S. Bustamante.

Source: Getty Images

"For me, it does not make sense to play here in Saudi, but this is the reality of football now. It felt like playing an away game today despite having some Athletic fans present," he said in the post-match presser, as quoted by Pulse.

"It’s unfortunate to play such an exciting match far from home, hundreds of kilometres away. I believe the stadium would have been full of our supporters if it had been held closer," he added.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward has been instrumental in Athletic's recent success, playing a starring role as they won the Copa del Rey last season.

This season, Williams has already contributed nine goals in 18 La Liga games for the Basque-based club, who are pushing for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the final of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Williams reacts to disallowed goal

The Ghana international also shared his frustrations after his goal against the Catalans was disallowed following a Video Assistant Referee review.

Williams had picked the ball after Frenkie de Jong lost the ball in midfield before placing it beyond goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"It was like playing away from home," he said in a post-match interview. "I find it strange that these types of plays are cancelled. I don't think it's fair," added the striker.

"It seems that the rules are not the same for everyone."

Williams and his Athletic Club teammates will now shift their attention to the defence of their Copa del Rey title. The champions will host Osasuna on Thursday, January 16, in the round of 16 of the Spanish Cup.

Meanwhile, in La Liga, the San Mames outfit sits fourth on the table, seven points behind the league leaders Real Madrid. They will travel to Celta Vigo when the league resumes next week.

Athletic Club celebrates Williams' milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao have celebrated Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams after marking the tenth anniversary of his debut as a first-team player.

Williams made his debut for the Red and Whites ten years ago as a 20-year-old bursting onto the scene from the club's academy.

He then signed his first professional contract weeks later in January 2015.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh