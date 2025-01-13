A young Ghanaian lady who recently passed her WASSCE has been admitted to study law at the University of Ghana

The excited lady, identified as Gifty Fosuaa Boateng, took to social media to celebrate the admission

Following her post on social media many of her friends who chanced on it, trooped to the comment section to congratulate her

A young Ghanaian lady, Gifty Fosuaa Boateng, was ecstatic after gaining admission to pursue her passion at the university.

Gifty has been admitted to study law at the University of Ghana (UG) after passing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A Ghanaian lady celebrates as she gains admission to study law at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @im_lopez0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young lady shared a screenshot of her admission confirmation from the UG application portal in a video posted on her TikTok page.

"You have been successfully admitted into Bachelor of Laws," the notice on the screenshot read.

Admission to the UG Law School is a major step for the young Ghanaian lady's dreams of becoming a barrister at the Supreme Court of Ghana.

If she completes her four-year studies at the University of Ghana, Gifty will then have to sit for the entrance exam to gain admission to the Ghana School of Law, where she will pursue a two-year professional law program to qualify to be called to the Ghanaian bar.

Relying on the lyrics of her favourite gospel song, Gifty Fosuaa Boateng expressed gratitude to God for his grace and mercies upon her life.

Gifty's online friends congratulate her

After sharing her good news on social media, Gifty Fosuaa Boateng's online friends thronged the comment section of the video to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the TikTok post, which had clocked 3.9k likes and 145 comments, below:

@dickson.esq said:

"I know how it feels to get admitted to law school. I can feel your joy, the journey wouldn’t be easy at all Buh from a stranger law student here, “when the going gets tough, the tough gets going."

@Lady_like_Keren also said:

"My adorable…go higher, make us proud."

@Ms._Eugee commented:

"We greet you you’re warmly welcome to UG."

@Maame Akuaa also commented:

"Congrats gal, got my own yesterday. God did."

@RobJoy wrote:

"God please remember me today... congratulations hun."

@Kojo Proph also wrote:

Congratulations baby girl, graduating next month, see you there. The Premier University."

