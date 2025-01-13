Akufo-Addo Statue At Effia Nkwanta Vandalised Again, Suffers Heavy Damage
The statue of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi has been vandalised again.
The statute is described as suffering irreparable damage by 3News.
3News said top security officials confirmed the incident.
The life-sized bronze statue, unveiled in November 2024 to honour the president, was reportedly vandalised overnight.
Images from the scene show the statue’s head severed and lying on the ground, with significant damage to the pedestal. The debris indicates a forceful removal, raising questions about the motives behind the act.
Source: YEN.com.gh
