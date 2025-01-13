Seasoned media personality MzGee has dropped baby bump photos to announce the birth of her first baby

In the caption of the Instagram post, she gave praise to God for blessing her home after seven years of marriage

Many people commented to congratulate MzGee and jubilated with her while admiring her pregnancy journey

Seasoned media personality MzGee has announced that she and her husband, Raymond Acquah, have welcomed their first child after seven years of marriage.

MzGee drops pregnancy photos as she prepares for her first child with Raymond Acquah. Image credit: @iammzgee

MzGee drops pregnancy photos

MzGee took to her Instagram page to announce to her millions of followers that she and her husband's home had been blessed.

In the pregnancy photos, she wore a pink varsity bomber jacket, trousers, and a baseball cap as she posed beautifully for the camera.

In the caption of her Instagram post, MzGee praised God for blessing her home with children after so many years with her husband.

This comes after she opened up about losing former pregnancies and her passionate attempt to bless her home with children.

"To God be the glory!!!"

Below are MzGee's pregnancy photos:

Reactions as MzGee announces the birth of her baby

Many Ghanaian celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the ever-gorgeous MzGee and to express their joy at the great news she had shared.

Others also talked about how beautifully she looked in her baby bump photos while hinting that pregnancy looked good on her.

Below are the heartwarming messages from Ghanaians:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Thank you Jesus 🙌 Thank you Jesus 🙌 Thank you Jesus 🙌 Indeed what God can not do, DOES not EXIST oooo 🔊🔊🔊💃💃💃 There's HOPE for everyone🔥🙏🏿🔥😢😫😢."

tracey_boakye said:

"Congratulations beautiful 👏👏👏."

sista.afia said:

"Congratulations Mzgee❤️❤️❤️😍."

mzveegh said:

"Congratulations!!!!! God is good!! 🥂🎉."

chichi.yakubu said:

"Thank you Jesus ❤️."

akosuashirley said:

"🥳🥳🥳🥳 congratulations Mama Geeeeee! We thank God!!!!"

akosuasarpong33

"Finally, El ROI The God That Sees You sis congratulations 😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

miss_emy_gh said:

"I must carry my congratulations 🎊 this year in Jesus name."

eddienartey said:

"Congrats. This one for be twins oooo."

Below is an old video of MzGee sharing her pregnancy journey:

MzGee rocks an oversized outfit at GMA USA

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned media personality MzGee raised speculations about the possibility of being pregnant after videos of her hosting the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA emerged online.

For her look at the annual event, the United Showbiz host wore an oversized shirt dress and a sparkling pair of lace trousers.

Ghanaians commented on the social media posts and prayed that the rumours were true, while others sent her their best wishes.

