Hannah Ayamba, a young Ghanaian lady has etched her name in the academic history books of the University of Ghana

This comes after the brilliant lady from the Upper West Region was crowned the valedictorian of her department for the 2024 graduation ceremony

Following this achievement, the young lady shared an inspiring story of her academic journey, where she faced several challenges to pass her WASSCE

A young Ghanaian lady, Hannah Ayamba, has defied the odds to achieve a remarkable feat in her academic journey.

Hannah Ayamba recently graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class degree in Sociology and Psychology.

Hannah Ayamba, a Ghanaian lady who failed WASSCE three times, graduates as valedictorian at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @viralvibes_studio/TikTok.

The brilliant young lady, who hails from the Upper East Region of Ghana, was also named the valedictorian, graduating top of her class with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.84.

Taking to social media to celebrate, Hannah Ayamba indicated that her academic success was by a dint of hard work, as she had to navigate through several hurdles.

Hannah indicated in the TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh that she failed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on three consecutive occasions.

However, her determination and drive to live her dream of pursuing tertiary education pushed her to pass her fourth attempt with flying colours,

Having eventually aced her WASSCE papers, the young Ghanaian lady enrolled at the University of Ghana about four years ago, where she graduated as the best student in 2024.

"Failed WAEC three times and now graduated Legon as the best student," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok post.

Hannah Ayamba inspires netizens

Hannah Ayamba's remarkable academic achievement has become a source of inspiration to many of her peers on social media.

After sharing the story behind her latest accomplishment, many netizens who chanced on her TikTok post thronged the comment sections to congratulate her and revel in her success.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@user5216696162820 said:

"Wow I nearly give up but u really give me hope."

@Queen Lawrencia also said:

"The Lord that help you will locate my Sis who's in same situation."

@Baba commented:

"Am in nursing training first semester and I was afraid of CGPA buh I have it with CGPA of 2.5."

@Maame Adwoa kissi also commented:

"Congratulations dear, I’m proud of you."

@user81516904207671 wrote:

"Wow, this is the doing of the lord I tap into your blessings."

Ghanaian man bags two PhDs

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, based in the United States, earned his second doctorate.

The young man, known as Harold Nii-Aponsah, was the first African-American/Black man to complete the PhD programme at Northern Illinois University in record time.

He is also the first in his entire family lineage to earn a PhD, making him an inspiration to many of the young folks in his bloodline.

Having completed his postgraduate education, Harold Nii-Aponsah now boasts of Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Public Health Sciences.

