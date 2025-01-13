Actor Strika has denied allegations that he stole a phone from his mentor Gunshot, leading to his dismissal from Dr Likee's camp

The rising Kumawood actor claimed that his former mentor' allegations were part of a smear campaign meant to limit his career

Strika shared his side of the story on social media, refuelling the conversations about his acting career and recent dismissal

Ghanaian actor Strika, who was recently accused of stealing by Gunshot, one of Dr Likee's protégés, has shared his story.

Gunshot had adopted the embattled Beast of No Nation prodigy, whose career had reportedly dipped due to substance abuse and homelessness.

Strika then moved in with his mentor, marking the start of his resurgence in the Kumawood movie industry under Dr Likee's umbrella.

Strika denies allegations after Dr Likee dismissal

Since his dismissal, Strika has not been spotted with Gunshot or any other of Dr Likee's cronies.

The actor recently spoke about the incident for the first during a live interaction on TikTok with fans.

He dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign from Gunshot and emphatically stated that he had no hand in his mentor's alleged missing phone.

Strika also spoke about the money he had been accused of pilfering from Gunshot's drawer but gave neither a confirmation nor a denial about the incident.

According to Strika, his handlers leveraged his situation for views and shared his intention to grant an interview and publicly challenge Gunshot.

"I'm from the streets. I grew up on the streets. I learnt my skills from the streets. I'm a street boy. I can't just stop some (of my habits). It takes time and I keep trying for myself. But still, they said I'd stolen a phone. That's a lie."

Ghanaians react to Strika's version of events

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Strika's account of his issues with Gunshot.

Gideon said:

"hmmmmm a time will come errrr naaa one will helps any one in Ghana here ah striker highly disappointed in u ruff."

Naj wrote:

"I don’t blame him I blame those who put the camera on him."

Sir joe remarked:

"Even frm the movie .I knew this guy will grow to become like this."

Micdal7 noted:

"You see life the guy help you but now see what you are saying life is on going."

@mante547 shared:

"No one will help him again,He knows for sure that what he is saying is totally false,He is following the media to tell lies.Gunshot has too many evidences to prove hi points,some from the police etc."

He knows me🙏 added:

"This is why his friend doesn't want to help him because he knows him very well 💯."

Kwaku Manu criticises Strika's dismissal

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shared his thoughts about Gunshot's decision to expose Strika's apparent deeds and banish him.

The actor criticised Gunshot's decision to share the video of Strika online and maintained the philanthropist could have handled the situation better.

Kwaku Manu further advised Dr Likee's crony to rope in Strika's family to let them know he would have nothing to do with the youngster going forward.

