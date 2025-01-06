Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie said 2025 would be a challenging year and urged Ghanaians to prepare for hardships

He believes Ghanaians will suffer in 2025 and advised President-elect John Mahama on how to govern the country

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on what the prophet said about the challenges

Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, founder and Leader of Potter's City, said 2025 will be a difficult year, and everyone must be ready to tighten their belts.

The man of God said that because it will be a challenging year, President-elect John Mahama, for instance, must not cancel taxes such as the e-levy after taking office so he can use the proceeds to develop the country.

Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie drops a prophecy about challenges in 2025 and cautions President-elect John Mahama. Photo credit: Prophet Nanasei

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie said President-elect John Mahama must also reintroduce road tolls after maintaining the e-levy.

“I can tell you; it’s going to be a very difficult year. I told one politician, don’t deceive yourself into thinking that you are going to change Ghana in a year. When the damage is deep, the renovation is expensive.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on pastor's 2025 prophesy

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the prophecy video shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

@PhiletComputers said:

“You’re funny so that u will use it against him, I don’t blame u but the people who bath and go sit and listen to someone like u. In other jurisdictions u would have been in jail by now.”

@SayNoToAgyapa wrote:

“With all due respect to Prophet Nanasei, he is someone I have followed zealously along the years and admire and respect so much but I felt so disappointed when he refused to comment about Akufo Addo's government but feels the need to comment now. That is not how it should be.”

@kofisongh said:

“If indeed this year is projected to be a difficult one, and canceling the e-levy and betting tax will pose challenges, why not advise the gov’t to cut down on its expenditure? Perhaps churches could also consider paying taxes during these hard times to contribute to national dev.”

@RoyDeen44 wrote:

“Before you come at this man know hes is not like the usual prophets ooo he be solid rough he know his stuffs he's a business rich man travel everywhere all that's happening he said it even the elections kindly go watch his sermons for yourself.”

@KwameJudah said:

“Then I will also advise Mahama to start taxing churches cos we need those taxes to develop the country.”

Pastor Elvis drops prophecy about Coronavirus-Like Disease

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang shared some prophecies for this year.

The pastor said an upcoming pandemic similar to the Coronavirus would cause more global pain.

Netizens who watched the video thronged to the comments section to react to his latest vision.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh