All about Jonathan Majors' daughter, Ella and their unbreakable bond

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are familiar with Jonathan Majors' work as the formidable villain Kang the Conqueror. He also starred in Devotion (2022) and Creed III (2023). Beyond his on-screen presence, there's also a growing public interest in his personal life, especially concerning his daughter. Learn more about Jonathan Majors' daughter, Ella Majors.

Jonathan Majors poses at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California (L) and the press room during the 2024 BET Awards (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many are curious to know more about Jonathan Majors' daughter, Ella, especially given the actor's rising stardom and the public's fascination with his personal life. While Majors keeps Ella's life largely private, his fans remain deeply intrigued by her background and upbringing.

Ella Majors' profile summary

Full name Ella Majors Gender Female Born 2013 Age 12 years old (as of 2025) Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Jonathan Majors

Biography of Jonathan Majors' daughter (Ella)

Ella Majors was born in 2013 in the United States. Her father is famous actor Jonathan Majors, but her mother's identity remains hidden. Ella's paternal grandparents are Terri Anderson-Mays, a pastor, and Winfred Majors, who was in the US Air Force.

What is Jonathan Majors' daughter's age?

Ella Majors is 12 years old (as of 2025). Her father mentioned her age during an interview with People magazine, disclosing her age as seven (in June 2020).

What is Ella Majors' ethnicity?

Ella Majors is of mixed ethnicity. Her father, Jonathan Majors, is African-American, but her mother's ethnicity has never been revealed publicly. Jonathan has spoken about the importance of Ella understanding her racial identity and ensuring she receives a quality education. He said the following during the aftermentioned People interview:

I have a 7-year-old who's mixed race. She has to understand that it's not 'black history'— it's American history. The way it's taught now, it's honestly the Jim Crow system of separate but equal.

Majors added:

We'll give it one month, 12 pages in the history book… We'll talk about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Park, and MLK, and then we'll give you a quiz about them. And that's it.

After George Floyd died in 2020, Jonathan's baby mama called him, informing him that his daughter was frustrated and angry because her hair was not "falling down". Jonathan face-timed Ella and explained everything behind it.

Where does Jonathan Majors' daughter live?

Ella lives with her mother in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Jonathan has talked about wanting her to have an education like he did and that he picks movie roles, knowing that she will watch the films one day.

What is Ella Majors' relationship with her dad?

Ella and her father have a close relationship. According to Just Jared, Jonathan has spoken about spending quality time with his daughter. He revealed shopping and reading books together.

We like to shop together and read books, such as Roald Dahl's A Series of Unfortunate Events. I have her memorise poetry, Mary Oliver. She has a whole section about dogs, and my girl has her own dog, a cockapoo.

Jonathan also revealed expanding his daughter's world so she would never lack or accept the bare minimum. He told Ebony in February 2023:

One of the most beautiful things we talk about is need versus want. I grew up very needy, meaning there are things I needed that I didn't have. Fortunately for my kid, she's not in that position. I worked very hard and continue to work hard—not just for the present but for the future. She doesn't have to do that, but she does understand.

Are Ella Majors' parents together?

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala held at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Ella Majors' parents are not together. Though little information about Ella's mother is known, her father, Jonathan, is engaged to American actress Meagan Good. Jonathan and Meagan started dating in May 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2024.

What happened to Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors has faced legal challenges recently. In March 2023, he was arrested and later found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari. As a result, the court sentenced Jonathan to probation and required him to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

Following the guilty verdict in April 2024, Majors lost his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, in January 2024, during a TV interview with Linsey Davis, Majors revealed that he hadn't seen his daughter since the charges began in March 2023.

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Majors? Jonathan Majors is an American actor known for his roles in films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and Creed III. Does Jonathan Majors have a kid? Jonathan Majors has a daughter named Ella. How old is Jonathan Majors' daughter? Ella Majors is 11 years old (in late 2024). She was born in 2013. Who is Ella Majors' mother? Jonathan Majors has not publicly revealed Ella's mother's identity. However, he has mentioned that she is of a different race than him. Are there any recent pics of Jonathan Majors' daughter available online? There aren't any known photos of Ella Majors online. Who is Jonathan Majors' wife? Jonathan Majors' is not married. However, he is engaged to American actress Meagan Good. What is Jonathan Majors' real name? His full name is Jonathan Michael Majors. How old is Jonathan Majors? The actor is 35 years old (as of 2024). Jonathan was born on 7 September 1989 in Lompoc, California, USA. How rich is Jonathan Majors? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Capital XTRA, Jonathan Majors has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Due to legal troubles, his earnings have dropped from the $2 million he was worth in 2023.

Ella Majors is best known as Jonathan Majors' daughter. Despite the public interest in her mixed-race heritage and her father's rising stardom, Jonathan has managed to keep her life private. Her father has ensured she receives a quality education and understands her racial identity.

Yen.com.gh published another article about Jasmine Guy's daughter. Jasmine Guy is an American actress, singer, dancer, and director. She is best known for her role as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne on NBC's A Different World.

Jasmine Guy's fame has generated interest in her personal life. Fans are curious about her daughter, Imani Duckett, and her role in the entertainment industry. Read on to learn interesting facts about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh