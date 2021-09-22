Drama as Mall Gets Flooded after Heavy Rainfall, Video Stirs Massive Reactions

A video circulating on social media has captured the moment Port Harcourt Mall got flooded after a heavy rainfall

As some workers were evacuating the flood from the mall, others seemed at a loss as they walked around and observed the situation

Many have reacted to the development and one of them said she would resign immediately if she was a cleaner at the mall

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, workers could be seen evacuating the flood from the mall.

Port Harcourt Mall got flooded after heavy rainfall. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: UGC

Some workers could also be seen walking and observing as the flood disrupted their business activities.

Many are surprised

Many on social media couldn't believe their eyes that a mall could be flooded after heavy rainfall. Many flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

An Instagram user with the handle @chidinmaval said:

"The rain today In ph was terrible, was scared sef."

@damecele wrote:

"My state and rain na 5 & 6."

@varifarms commented:

"We do hope there's an insurance cover."

@asherbee_ said:

"Dis year rain destroyed a lot of things."

@ovawosika wrote:

"Who designed this building?"

@curlmhepinkie said:

"If I be cleaner for there na to resign for my job remain o."

Poor condition of roads

In other news, The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta suffered the ritual brunt that commuters in the Sissala municipality and district go through on the bumpy and deplorable roads in the enclave when the land cruiser he was traveling in had a flat tire.

The minister had to alight from the marooned air-conditioned car for a jaded and weak wooden bench kept in small shades of the sun whilst his driver replaced the punctured tire.

The tour of the roads and highways minister to the area forms part of his three-day working visit to the Upper West region to inspect ongoing works on roads that were washed away by violent flash floods on August 12.

The twin Sissala municipality and district is the food basket of the region.

Source: Yen.com.gh