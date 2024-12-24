A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting his savings in a money box has generated reactions on social media

He expressed delight with his savings and advised the youth on what to do if they yearned to emulate his actions

Ghanaians commented on the video, expressing joy that he was able to such a huge amount to celebrate Christmas

A Ghanaian man could not hide his joy after opening his savings box, aka a Susu box, to see how much money he had saved up for Christmas.

A video that has since gone viral and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nanakay1325 captured the young man in a delighted mood as he counted the money from inside his Susu box.

A Ghanaian man flaunts the money he saved for Christmas in a trending video. Photo credit: @nanakay1325/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He then paused momentarily to disclose that the GH¢200 notes he had counted so far amounted to GH¢20,000.

Beaming with smiles, he then talked about the benefits of savings and advised the youth to emulate his actions.

He disclosed via the video's caption that his savings were being kept purposely for the Christmas festivities.

At the time of writing the report, the video captioned 'My Christmas Susu' had over 17,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend man over his savings

Netizens who reacted to the video were hailed the young man for his financial discipline.

Fine Man commented:

"Hmmm , what kind of work do you do that u were able to save like this

VirtueGrandy stated:

"All be setting,those who have money will never do this kind of saving."

user939223123880 wrote:

"Please I need 2000gh for my rent...can you please help me with it"

HOBBYBLACK24 added:

"How can you keep 10,000ghs into susu box whilst you can equally invest I don't want to believe this."

Little Becky added:

"Am counting with you wai when we finish then you give me all 10cedis.'

Lady cries out after opening Susu box

YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady was broke open her two wooden savings boxes to see the contents.

She explained that she put over $378 in the boxes and was shocked to see smaller denominations instead.

A video of her discovery stirred massive reactions online as people opened up about their savings experiences.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh