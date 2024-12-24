Detty December: Ghanaian Man Surprises Girlfriend With Romantic Proposal During a Night Out
- A video of a Ghanaian man proposing to his beautiful girlfriend has surfaced on social media
- In the video, man popped the question, asking his girlfriend to marry him amid cheers from their friends
- Many who came across the video on TikTok flooeded the comment section with congratulatory words
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A romantic Ghanaian man has smitten his beautiful girlfriend with a romantic gesture that left her awestruck.
The man, whose name has to be identified, proved his love and committed to the relationship with his girlfriend by proposing to her.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the beautiful moment the Ghanaian man popped the question to his woman during a night out amid cheers from their friends.
From the footage, it appears the man deliberately planned the night out with help from some friends as the lady looked perplexed upon arriving at the venue and seeing the romantic decorations.
After taking her time to soak the whole scene in, the lady ran to hug her beau, who then presented her with a bouquet of rose flowers.
Netizens congratulate the couple
After the video of the romantic proposal dropped on social media, some netizens congratulated the couple.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Brownskin said:
"God pls I want to ask you this question do I shout on you when I’m praying?"
@Pomegranate@261 replied:
"Stop looking, just pray wholeheartedly, work and focus on urself and wen it’s ryt he the lord will make everything beautiful."
@King_Charles also said:
"Some girls are lucky. Guys when will we men also be lucky."
@Chioma commented:
"@choco_everywhere01. God please bless my man and grant him all his wishes so he can surprise me too one day."
@Believe also commented
"Wow so beautiful and we thank God and I received it ooooooooooooo."
TikTok couple talks about how they met
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple, who went viral on social media, has opened up about their relationship journey.
Isaac, the groom, said he met his wife, Agnes, while on an evangelism missions at Atonsu Gyinnase in the Ashanti Region.
The Ghanaian couple married in a colourful wedding ceremony recently.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.