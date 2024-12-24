A video of a Ghanaian man proposing to his beautiful girlfriend has surfaced on social media

In the video, man popped the question, asking his girlfriend to marry him amid cheers from their friends

Many who came across the video on TikTok flooeded the comment section with congratulatory words

A romantic Ghanaian man has smitten his beautiful girlfriend with a romantic gesture that left her awestruck.

The man, whose name has to be identified, proved his love and committed to the relationship with his girlfriend by proposing to her.

A Ghanaian man, who returned home for Detty December, surprises his girlfriend with romantic proposal during a night out. Photo credit: @proposalgh/TikTok.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the beautiful moment the Ghanaian man popped the question to his woman during a night out amid cheers from their friends.

From the footage, it appears the man deliberately planned the night out with help from some friends as the lady looked perplexed upon arriving at the venue and seeing the romantic decorations.

After taking her time to soak the whole scene in, the lady ran to hug her beau, who then presented her with a bouquet of rose flowers.

Netizens congratulate the couple

After the video of the romantic proposal dropped on social media, some netizens congratulated the couple.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Brownskin said:

"God pls I want to ask you this question do I shout on you when I’m praying?"

@Pomegranate@261 replied:

"Stop looking, just pray wholeheartedly, work and focus on urself and wen it’s ryt he the lord will make everything beautiful."

@King_Charles also said:

"Some girls are lucky. Guys when will we men also be lucky."

@Chioma commented:

"@choco_everywhere01. God please bless my man and grant him all his wishes so he can surprise me too one day."

@Believe also commented

"Wow so beautiful and we thank God and I received it ooooooooooooo."

