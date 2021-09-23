A wedding occasion that was moving fine took a different turn for the groom as he was rushed to the hospital after breaking his spine

This is as the groom was tossed in the air by friends who unexplainably failed to catch him as he landed on his head first

The 31-year-old groom has stated that he has contacted his lawyer while not ruling out suing the friends for causing him injury

A groom went from being celebrated at his wedding to becoming a patient in a hospital after making a bad landing with his head.

The incident was said to have happened at a wedding in Bihor County in North-Western Romania a week ago.

The groom said he has considered suing the guests for causing him injury Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Short News

According to The Sun, the groom was tossed in the air by friends and caught at the first attempt. He surprisingly landed on his head at the second toss causing him serious injury.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the said friends immediately lifted him off the ground and placed the injured groom on a chair, a move that paramedics said made matters worse.

A short video capturing the moment the groom made the awkward landing was shared on YouTube by Short News.

The groom is considering taking the friends to court

Bijourjust reports that the wedding continued despite the incident with the bride and both families entertaining the guests.

The doctor of the hospital where the groom was taken to for treatment spoke on the progress being record on the injured man.

Dr Lucia Daina said:

"The patient fractured his spine. His progress is looking slightly favourable.

"He is hospitalised in the neurosurgery ward and next week he will undergo further tests."

The groom is said to have contacted his lawyer as he may be taking legal action against the friends for causing him injury.

Watch the video below:

