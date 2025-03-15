Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica has welcomed a brand new 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG

Videos of the car being cleared from the Tema Port have taken over social media and caused a stir among many social media users

Many people talked about the beautiful and expensive vehicle, while others questioned his wealth and his ever-growing collection of expensive cars

Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman and real estate Investor, Abu Trica, has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz to add to his ever-growing car collection.

Abu Trica's 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG lands in Ghana. Image Credit: @abu.trica.9

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica buys a new car

The brand new car, a 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG, has arrived in Ghana and it was cleared from the Tema Port on March 15, 2025, as videos circulated online.

In videos that went viral on social media, the white Mercedes was being driven out of the trailer with the highest care.

Abu Trica, who is into real estate, was later test driven around the premises of the Tema Port to ensure that it was working properly.

While the expensive vehicle was been driven out of the container, bystanders were seen capturing the beauty of the expensive car onto their smartphones.

Reactions to Abu Trica's Mercedes

Many people took to social media to admire the beautiful car of the wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Abu Trica.

Others also questioned his source of income as they talked about how expensive the 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG was.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the lovely 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG owned by the wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Abu Trica:

@Mr_pee13 said:

"No be we all dey suffer for this country inside?"

@SamAmaize said:

"My people who do legit work don’t pressure yourself. All this people you seem buying flashy things they’re all into sakawa and have limited life to live."

@theozills said:

"Ghana dier we fool o, ebi news say someone has bought a car chalie wenne country this, we jimi ooo oh God chalie."

@THE_VOICEGH said:

"Congratulations to him! However, it seems like we've spotted a few guys with this car, so it's not really a surprise to us anymore."

@_mrahenkorah said:

"I thought the country was hard o ei."

@julz_wdk said:

"Naa AmG Benjamin will feel the heat this week 💔😂😂."

Abu Trica's car being cleared from the Tema Port. Image Credit: @abu.trica.9

Source: Twitter

Abu Trica flaunts a $165K BMW i8 Roadster

YEN.com.gh reported that Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica turned heads as he arrived at a hotel parking lot in Agona Swedru, effortlessly making a statement with his expensive ride.

In a video, Abu Trica was seen stepping out of his sleek 2019 BMW i8 Roadster—an exotic hybrid sports car with a price tag ranging between $148,495 and $164,295.

Despite his high-end taste in cars, he kept his look casual, sporting a pair of simple slippers. The video quickly gained traction online, sparking reactions from netizens.

While some admired Abu Trica's wealth and style, others found his laid-back approach amusing, highlighting the contrast between his footwear and his extravagant car.

Source: YEN.com.gh