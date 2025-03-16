Carlo Ancelotti warned La Liga over rest hours as Real Madrid have approached FIFA for protection from "abuse" in the Spanish top-flight.

Madrid's round-of-16 second-leg Champions League clash with their city rivals on Wednesday night extended into extra time and penalties, with the match concluding close to midnight.

Despite the physically demanding contest, their next La Liga fixture was scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. local time, giving them a 66-hour rest period.

FIFA advises that clubs should have a minimum of 72 hours between matches to ensure players have adequate recovery time.

However, domestic leagues are responsible for determining kick-off times, meaning clubs often have no control over their schedules.

In this case, Ancelotti says Madrid had made multiple appeals to La Liga to adjust the Villarreal match to a later time on Sunday, but their requests were reportedly ignored.

Ancelotti was vocal in his frustration, attributing the scheduling decisions to financial interests and broadcast rights rather than player welfare.

"I think today is the last time that we'll play a game before 72 hours," he said. "We won't do it again, without 72 hours of rest. We asked LaLiga to change the time of the game twice, and they didn't do anything. But this is the last time. I don't understand it. The minimum is 72 hours, money, television rights are prioritised, not the players' recovery. Money is prioritised, not the players' rest."

Despite the physical toll on the squad, Madrid managed to secure a 2-0 victory over Villarreal, with Kylian Mbappe scoring both goals. The win temporarily extended their lead at the top of La Liga, moving them three points ahead of Barcelona, who have two games in hand.

Real Madrid’s official media channel has since revealed that the club has called for FIFA intervention and will not tolerate similar treatment in the future, taking aim at La Liga president Javier Tebas in the process.

"The abuse of the Tebas League will not be allowed," a statement from the channel read, directly accusing the top-flight of mismanaging fixture scheduling.

Fixture congestion has been a recurring complaint among elite clubs and players, particularly with the expansion of various competitions.

Looking ahead, the 2024-25 season will pose an even greater challenge due to the newly extended FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to run from June 15 to July 13.

The tournament's expanded format will see 32 teams competing, further adding to an already packed calendar.

