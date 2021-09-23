Photos from the first assembly held by students of Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, Adazi-Nnukwu in Anambra has got many talking

This is because instead of the conventional school uniforms, the students all resumed in Igbo native wear referred to as Isi Agu

Many people have praised the choice of the outfit, calling for other schools to emulate same just as it didn't sit well with some persons

Students of Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, Adazi-Nnukwu in Anambra have become an internet sensation after photos from their first assembly for the new session went viral.

Photos from their assembly were shared on Facebook by a priest from the Catholic Diocese of Awka identified as Theo Ekwem.

The students all rocked the native Igbo wear Photo Credit: Theo Ekwem

It was noted that all the students wore Igbo native wear called Isi Agu instead of the normal school uniforms. The school appeared to be an all-male.

Are other states copying same school outfit?

Reacting to the development, a Facebook user identified as Harrison Madueke commended the Commissioner of Basic Education in the state, Prof. Kate Omenugha, for being the brain behind laudable initiatives he said would stand the test of time.

He wondered if other states copied the same.

YEN.com.gh could however not confirm as of the time of making this report if the traditional wear for school uniforms is a new introduction in Anambra schools.

The Isi Agu wear

The Isi Agu, also referred to as chieftaincy wear, is a pullover shirt common among Igbo people, Wikipedia reports.

Isi Agu means lion's head in Igbo. The fabric is made with the prints of a lion's head. The attire is worn on special occasions.

Mixed reactions trail the photos

Divine Chibuike said:

"It has always been in keeping with Anambra state, for preservation and inoculation of the Igbo culture.

"One day of the week, school children go to school in traditional attire."

Ngige Nwachukwu opined:

"Will it be as neat as white? The essence is not cultural superiority or civilisation ego, it was to inculcate habitual cleanliness at the cradle. Cleanliness they say, is next to godliness."

En-dyzz Ndyzz wrote:

"Native attire or African fabrics is not what am interested but u may not know that in Igbo land some Schools made Igbo language studies optional which should not supposed because we are Igbo's and any who failed Igbo language studies should rewrite his or her exam be you another tribe as far as you are in land of Ala-Igbo.the language should be compulsory in entire land."

Nnaemeka Okafor thought:

"Not only introducing Africa fabric in secondary school system, make sure that Anambra State House of Assembly passed law mandating every Wednesday wearing native is compulsory."

