Embattled Ghanaian model and socialite Moesha Buodong caught the attention of social media users after a video of her dancing captured the full extent of her battle with stroke.

Moesha had been bedridden for almost a year now after suffering a severe stroke, which left her paralysed and unable to walk.

The socialite, who became a household name in Ghanaian entertainment circles for her voluptuous figure, recently announced that she was steadily recovering despite the challenges she continued to encounter.

In a recent video shared on her Snapchat page, Moesha Buodong, who had lost a lot of weight due to her health issues, was spotted showcasing her dance moves while she sat on her couch and listened to Nigerian music star Ruger's Bounce song.

Moesha Boduong dances to Olivetheboy's song

In a new TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha Buodong was spotted dancing to singer Olivetheboy's 2023 smash hit, Goodsin.

Moesha, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, beamed with excitement as she stood before her TV and grooved to the song while being recorded by an unknown acquaintance.

Despite the progress in her health, the video also showed the full extent of Moesha Buodong's stroke, as she could not move or raise her right hand due to paralysis.

The socialite also struggled to move her right leg easily as she turned to whine her waist and jiggle.

Watch the video below:

Moesha Buodong's dance video stirs reactions

The video of Moesha Buodong dancing triggered sympathy among fans, who wished her a speedy recovery on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Janetoffei commented:

"This can happen to anyone. May God see us through 🥺."

GloryHomes said:

"I won't judge this lady because some things happened to me as a kid, which has affected my life till now. You don't know what people went through that made them who they are. Sometimes, give room for considerations."

Mseven commented:

"Who am I to judge? For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God."

Maameadwoa303 said:

"She is recovering fast by grace. Healing mercies Lord."

Bishop Kwame Okrah commented:

"Have fun girl. May you fully recover soon in Jesus' name."

Moesha Buodong's new photo emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a new photo of Moesha Buduong as she recovered from her stroke emerged on social media.

The embattled socialite wore a T-shirt and shorts. She styled her look with a beautiful pearl-like necklace and a metallic bracelet.

Moesha Buodong also wore cornrows with pink ribbons in her hair and held a brown teddy bear as she posed in the viral picture.

