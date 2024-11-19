A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his testimony after relocating abroad for a better life has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young said he had seen a great improvement in his life since travelling to the US

Many Ghanaians who came across his video on TikTok thronged the comment section to react

A young Ghanaian man has seen a great transformation in his life after relocating abroad recently to seek greener pastures.

In a video making rounds on social media, the young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, suggested that he was living a more comfortable life in the US than when he used to be in Ghana.

A young man moves from taking GH¢450 a month in Ghana to earning GH¢9000 a week after relocating abroad.

Source: TikTok

While back home in Ghana, the young man stated that he was taking GH¢450 a month as a salary from his job.

However, after moving to the US, he now earned GH¢9000 a week from his job at Amazon.

"My life has changed since I relocated to the US. I was taking GH¢450 a month in Ghana, but I now earn GH¢9000 a week. I work for Amazon," he stated.

He further hinted at plans to further his education by enrolling in an IT school in the US while speaking in an interview with an America-based Ghanaian content creator.

Other Ghanaians plan to move abroad

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the young man's interview seemed inspired by his life-changing journey abroad, as they also expressed their desire to move out of the country.

Ghanaian man urges fellow citizens to relocate abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man based in Germany urged his fellow countrymen and women to move abroad when the opportunity arises.

In a video that went viral Germany-based man said his life changed after he moved abroad a couple of years ago.

Ghanaians on social media praised the man for his words of encouragement after watching his video.

