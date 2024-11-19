Kwaku Manu has advised young men to focus on hard work and making money before getting themselves into relationships or marriage

He also expressed that men should be financially secure before their children are born, explaining that financial security made maintaining a stable family easier

The actor also noted the importance of marrying a wife who was capable of being a helper and also highlighted the importance of settling down at an early age

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has advised young men to focus on hard work and making money before getting into relationships or marriage. He said financial stability was key to maintaining a stable family and handling responsibilities.

The actor explained that men should ensure they are financially secure before having children. This, he said, made it easier to provide for the family and reduces stress in the long term.

Kwaku Manu also encouraged men to consider marrying early. He said early marriage helps men avoid unnecessary distractions like casual relationships and wasting money on unproductive flings. Settling down, he added, allows men to focus their energy and resources on building a strong family but added a caveat that men should be financially ready before doing this.

He further urged men to marry women who are ready to support and assist them in their journey. He noted that having a supportive partner contributes significantly to achieving family goals and maintaining stability.

Kwak Manu's advice stirs mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users stemming from the video.

marcelallotey said:

"Absolute nonsense, what you mean is every child must be born in a rich home."

jaydenkwans said:

"The man has a valid point! If you cannot feed your self? And cannot survive why add onto your struggles by getting married, and procreating?"

doc_amuzu commented:

"Why this bitter truth???"

Kwaku Manu on the benefits of TikTok

Kwaku Manu recently shared his wisdom on another aspect of life, social media and focused specifically on the video platform TikTok, highlighting its benefits.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor expressed his firm belief that the platform was a lucrative marketplace and paid more than most traditional jobs.

Ghanaians who viewed the video expressed mixed reactions as some welcomed his views while others did not.

