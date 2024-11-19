Shatta Wale Puts His Expensive SM Chain Around Nana Aba's Neck In Cute Video
- Shatta Wale, in a video, bonded with Nana Aba Anamoah and put his expensive diamond-encrusted chain around her neck
- In the video, Nana Aba was all smiles as the dancehall star put the rocks on her neck and expressed his admiration for her
- The media personality was impressed by how great Shatta Wale smelled and asked him which perfume he was wearing
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah linked up in a viral video.
The pair seemed to have a very cordial relationship and were clearly enjoying each other's company.
In the video, Shatta Wale placed his expensive diamond-encrusted SM chain around Nana Aba's neck. The media personality was visibly pleased, smiling as the dancehall artist showed admiration for her, calling her his mother.
Nana Aba also expressed her surprise at how good Shatta Wale smelled and asked about the perfume he was wearing. The interaction was warm and lighthearted, drawing positive reactions from fans on social media.
The video, shared on Instagram by Nana Aba, caught a lot of attention. Fans in the comments praised the bond between the two, with many appreciating Shatta Wale’s gesture and the media personality's compliments.
Shatta Wale and Nana Aba spark reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
sylladee said:
"😍 my heart and desire at the same place 👑❤️."
abenagold commented:
"Sm is a calling I swear, see me smiling like a mumu 😂."
globalfusionist said:
"Eiii Mum s3n - are you old enough to birth Shatta."
mensimaamensah said:
"Shatta your On God song is it gospel or inspirational song? Just asking because now a days immediately I get out of bed that’s the song that comes to mind. Hmmm."
Shatta Wale's girlfriend unboxes gifts
Shatta Wale has put smiles on the faces of other people around him, specifically his girlfriend Maali.
YEN.com.gh reported that Maali unboxed the gifts she received from the musician at her baby shower.
She showed off a wig and some essential baby items, including diapers, toiletries, and a baby stroller.
