Police in Ondo state have arrested a Boerboel dog identified as Charlie for biting the manhood of a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko

The ugly incident was reported to have happened in one of the students' hostels after which the police were called in to apprehend the dog

The victim has been taken to the hospital where doctors are making frantic efforts to restore the affected male reproductive organ

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Boerboel dog has landed in Ondo state police net after it bit the manhood of a male student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

Instablog9ja reports that the dog named Charlie had attacked its victim in one of the students' hostels.

The student was rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital after which people around invited the police to pick up the dog.

In a video shared on social media, the dog was picked and placed at the back of a police van.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It is not clear the incident that led to the attack.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the incident

@maleekoflagos said:

"So na to start investigation na him remain

"Police will now be asking Charlie.

"Who are you working For.

"Where’s the rest of your gang.

"Chaiii"

@dipzongs commented:

"I don’t know why some of you are laughing it’s not funny , dogs owners needs to be very careful some don’t even know how to train dogs they just buy to show off ‍♂️"

@tipsynovember wrote:

"This is strict liability offense and the liability/culpability is on the owner of the dog and not the dog. it’s the owner they’re meant to arrest and not the dog this nigeria self dey stress person"

@geenafoodiesandspice opined:

"Charlie is going… ehn ehn, it should stay and bite again abi?‍♀️. See, if your dog don pass puppy, tie it, tie it very well and lock the pen with padlock before I enter please. I no sabi run."

@mcfaradara reacted:

"W*tF! What an unholy place to attack. I can't imagine the pains the young man would feel.. doctors in the house, will his gun still be able to shoot??"

Dog treated to standing ovation after it was shot on duty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brave dog had received standing ovation after it was shot on duty.

According to @TheSun on Twitter, Arlo was shot during a police chase. The video showed the brave dog leaving the hospital with the help of his fellow officers and enjoying the car ride home.

The police dog named Arlo could be seen receiving a standing ovation from fellow officers after surviving gunshot.

The dog received a hero’s welcome upon his return to Olympia.

Source: Yen