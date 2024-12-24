A Ghanaian lady based in the US has vowed never to support any of her relatives in her home country

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the woman said she was abroad for herself

However, the video of her interview received mixed reactions from netizens with many criticising her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady explained that she cut ties with her relatives back in her home country after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the unidentified lady said that she travelled out of Ghana for a better life for herself and not for any family members.

A Ghanaian lady explains to DJ Nyaami why she cut ties with her family in Ghana after relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube |& UGC.

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, based in the US, said she can't struggle in the cold weather abroad to fend for anyone in Ghana, adding that she is looking out only for herself.

The US-based woman told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that she had even changed her contact details to prevent her relatives in Ghana from reaching out to her for help.

"...I don't want anyone to burden me. No one sent me abroad, even the person who brought me here had neglected me, and so I won't allow anyone to burden me with their financial demands," she stated.

The woman further suggested that there had been many instances where people she had helped back home in Ghana failed to appreciate her effort, adding that she was no longer going to waste her time and resources on her family members.

"Some of them, when you send them money, you have to call them to check if they got the money. They won't call you to appreciate the help that you offered them," she added.

Netizens share mixed reactions to lady's video

The Ghanaian lady's video on SVTV Africa's YouTube channel attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

@Kekeli Madina wrote:

"What if she was the one in Ghana.. she is just greedy."

@Teddcarz replied:

"But no some paid her visa and ticket bro."

@Bra Willie also wrote:

"What she is saying is true paa you send anyone money you need to call them and check by yourself."

@Darryl.finer said:

"The crow may fly high, but it must come down to drink water."

Ghanaian man welcomes brother abroad

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Ghanaian man based in the US welcomed his younger brother abroad.

The man was said to have sponsored his brother's journey overseas so that they could seek greener pastures together.

A video posted on social media captured the two brothers celebrating their reunion, drawing many reactions from netizens.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh