A Citi FM sports journalist has parted ways with the renowned media brand and joined the US Marines Corps

Taking to X to announce the great news, Ebo stated it has been his greatest desire to join the US Marines Corps

Netizens who saw the post about his enlistment were proud and congratulated him in the comments section

A popular Citi FM sports journalist, Ebo Osei, has achieved his lifelong dream of joining the US Marines.

Breaking the news to his fans and loyal listeners on his birthday, Ebo said he was no longer with the Citi Brand and had been enlisted in the US Marines.

Former Citi FM sports journalist, Ebo Osei joins US Marines. Image source: @original_Ebo

Source: Twitter

Ebo at Citi

Ebo has been a prominent voice in sports broadcasting over the past few years. During his tenure at Citi FM, Ebo produced engaging sports content that resonated with local and foreign sports lovers.

He also covered numerous high-profile events and various local sporting competitions.

Speaking on his motivation for joining the US Marines, Ebo noted that it had always been his dream.

"Cheers to diligence, hard work, perseverance, endurance and patience! From a sports reporter with @Citi973 to being a Marine, this is my testimony," he said.

"It can only be God and it is only God. No dream is stupid, just believe in it enough to fight for it. Happy birthday to me," he added.

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Ebo

Netizens who saw the post about Ebo joining the US Marines were inspired. Many congratulated him in the comments section.

@CitizenSwanzy wrote:

"Man like Ebo! Salute sa! Congrats bro. And happy birthday."

@danyorigya wrote:

"No Dream Is Stupid. Happy Birthday Menua."

@delaliphrank wrote:

"Officer one, congratulations and happiest birthday bro."

@MVNdotcom wrote:

"Congratulations Ebo. Having followed your journey, I'll make sure to pass by sometime to give u your flowers. You made my day and you truly deserve this. And a very happy birthday to you."

