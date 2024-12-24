Medikal showed his affection for singer Eazzy on social media as he commented on one of her posts on Instagram

The musician, who recently got divorced from Fella Makafui, has been rumoured to be in a fling with the singer, and his interaction with her has fueled the speculations

Social media users expressed their opinions on the relationship between the music stars, with some hoping that they were a couple

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Medikal has amplified speculations over his relationship with singer Eazzy after commenting on one of her Instagram posts.

Medikal and Eazzy bond on social media. Photo source: medikal, eazzyfirstlady

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who recently divorced Fella Makafui, left a comment calling Eazzy "demure" in a playful manner.

The comment came shortly after Medikal’s public separation from Fella Makafui, which followed a tumultuous relationship throughout 2024. The couple’s break-up attracted significant attention due to the drama surrounding it. While Medikal and Fella’s relationship had its highs and lows, the divorce marked the end of their partnership.

Fans quickly noticed Medikal’s interaction with Eazzy, and social media was soon flooded with reactions. The pair had been previously spotted hanging out together in videos. Some netizens expressed excitement over the possibility of a new romance between the pair, while others showed concern for Fella Makafui.

Medikal and Eazzy stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sheleb3tushele said:

"Wanted to say smtyn but bcus of wat F did to our precious mermaid nti,let me jux pass👩🏻‍🦯but ego pain oooo daaaaamn.😩"

dilvin_baby wrote:

"God will punish any feeling for fella..when she was teasing derby where were u guys...mmoa."

kwaku_kwarteng said:

"Who else noticed that facially, she looks like Fella?"

bosomafimavis commented:

"I don’t actually feel sorry for F , what goes around comes around. After they teased Derby and robbed their relationship on her face."

Black Sherif and King Promise new song

King Promise has featured Black Sherif in a new song that has also sparked reactions in the Ghanaian entertainment space.

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise and Black Sherif's song had yet to be released, but the singer shared a snippet of it.

The snippet left many Ghanaians thoroughly impressed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh