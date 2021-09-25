GFA present coach Milovan Rajevac to Minister of Youth and Sports Mustafa Ussif

The GFA has presented new coach Milovan Rajevac to the Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports, Mustafa Ussif, pledged to support the new coach

Milovan Rajevac was confirmed new coach of the Black Stars on Friday in Accra

The Ghana Football Association, led by President Kurt Okraku, on Friday, September 24, 2021, presented new coach Milovan Rajevac to the Sports Ministry.

The Serbian trainer was confirmed coach of the senior national team, replacing Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who was sacked a week ago.

After a press conference, where Milovan Rajevac met the media, the FA in photos posted on Twitter, proceeded to meet the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, who welcomed the gaffer.

Also present at the meeting were the Deputy Minister, Hon Evans Opoku-Bobie and the Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam.

In addressing the committee members, the Minister congratulated the Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac on his appointment as head coach of the Black Stars.

“We have total confidence in you because we have seen your performance before and believe you will make a bigger impact on our national teams," said the Minister.

Milovan Rajevac had a successful first stint with the Black Stars, leading the team to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in the same year.

On his second return, he will be working with Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu as coaches if the senior national team.

The coach of team expressed his appreciation to the Minister for the support exhibited and noted that his team will try and do their best to achieve their goals.

“We know football is life in Ghana and when the national team performs well, everybody is happy," he said.

