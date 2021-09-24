The Football Association has unveiled Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as Ghana coach

Milovan Rajevac is back to start his second spell as coach of the Black Stars

He handled the team between 2008 to 2010

The Ghana Football Association, has confirmed Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the Black Stars, replacing Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

The 67-year-old begins his second spell with the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe next month.

At a conference at the Ghana Football Association secretariat, Milovan Rajevac was introduce to the press.

GFA confirm Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as new Black Stars coach. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

He will be assisted by Maxwell Konadu and Borussia Dortmund coach Otto Addo.

“Coach Milovan will be assisted by two able people, two able coaches who have also served Ghana at various levels. One of the two coaches is our own Maxwell Konadu," said president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

Milovan Rajevac had a successful first stint in charge of the team, leading Ghana to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

The 2010 CAF coach of the year will receive will receive $30,000 per month as salary. He will also earn US$ 300,000 to win the AFCON and another US$300,000 to qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup.

“I am very happy to be here. I hope that we can do big things. I am looking forward to a good working relationship with the GFA," said Milovan Rajevac.

"My biggest success in my career was taking Ghana to the quarter finals and if not for Suarez we would have been world champions," he added.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Ghana Football Association, will be announcing Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the Black Stars on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The 67-year-old returns to the national team for a second spell after a successful first stint, where he led the Black Stars to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup.

