A Ghanaian young man by the name of Yaw Appiah Bempong has been granted an interview by YEN.com.gh where he opened up about his journey to becoming a Computer Engineer and a Medical Doctor.

The emergence of two passions

I had my secondary education at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon and that was where my passion for engineering and medicine sprouted.

Pursuing Computer Engineering

I was torn between pursuing engineering and medicine after Presec. I loved both so I applied for Computer Engineering in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Biological Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to Yaw, he had to apply for Biological Science in Legon because back in 2008/09, one had to apply for that in first year and then pursue medicine in second year.

Making a choice

I gained admission to pursue both courses and I had to make a choice.

I leaned more towards the computer engineering at that time, because the world we know, is becoming a technological world and I didn’t want to spend more time in school doing medicine (ironically).

The decision to become a Medical Doctor

The young man completed his degree in engineering and went through national service and the next thing was to start working.

The job market wasn’t favorable to me at all. You know, just like the medical field, IT field also has a lot of different specialties, but in Ghana, when they want to hire you, they expect you the IT guy to be able to do everything, from coding to networking, from hardware to software which shouldn’t be that way.

So with the whole job frustration, I decided, to switch or better still, add the medical field since it was once something I wanted to do.

Yaw Appiah Bempong wrote the entrance exams for the graduate entry medical program (GEMP) and passed successful.

He is now a fully fledged medical doctor.

