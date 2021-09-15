Black Sherif has revealed that although there are a number of girls he is talking to, he is currently not dating

The First and Second Sermon composer said this during a recent interview when he was asked about his love life

Black Sherif whose real name is Mohammed Ismail rose to fame out of nowhere a few months ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Mohammed Ismail, popularly known as Black Sherif, has made a personal revelation about his love life that a lot of his fans have probably been keen on hearing.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana recently, the famous tertiary student also known as Killa Blacko was asked whether he is currently seeing any lady.

To this, Mohammed replied that he has been speaking with a number of them but none has gotten to the point where he can boldly say they are dating or are in a relationship.

In his own words,

"I don't have a girlfriend but I have girls I am talking to".

Black Sherif Opens up About his love life; Says he is Talking to Ladies but not Dating any Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

See the video below

Before releasing his viral First and Second Sermon songs, Black Sherif had already dropped some songs, but they had not received so much attention as the former.

Many people have tried asking how he got noticed so suddenly and how he managed to meander his way into the lips, minds, and hearts of music lovers and A-List musicians across the globe.

How he rose to fame

Ghanaians started realizing the young talent after he appeared for an exclusive interview with ace radio personality, Abeiku Santana.

As YEN.com.gh recently reported, it was on Abeiku's show that many Ghanaians got to hear of the musician who soon after won many hearts.

On the show, Abeiku Santana indicated that after listening to the young talent's music, he would not be surprised if he manages to enter into mainstream music and give the veterans a run for their monies.

Sarkodie supports young artiste

Not long ago, Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, was spotted in a new video dancing happily to the song of young artiste, Black Sherif.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the No Pressure hitmaker was seen standing on his feet and beaming with smiles from cheek to cheek as he danced to Black Sherif's song.

The young artiste was performing at Medikal's concert and got the whole crowd on their feet as he serenaded them with his songs.

Source: Yen News