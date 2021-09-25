A recent publication indicates that Simon Blay, a resident in the Ashanti Region has been allegedly imprisoned for stealing 40 pieces of ice cream

A young Ghanaian man has been reported to have been sentenced to prison for 10 years with hard labour for stealing 40 pieces of ice cream.

The publication by Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that the convict, Simon Blay, a tiler by profession was sentenced by the Asante Bekwai circuit court presided over by Mark Tair-ima Dibora after pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, the prosecuting detective shared with the court that, Sarah Ofori, the complaint and Blay were neighbours at Feyiase, GNA reported.

He recounted that Blay called Sarah on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, around 2pm under the pretext of buying ice cream from her.

Blay, given how quiet the area was robbed Sarah of her 40 pieces of ice cream and her purse that contained a mobile phone and Ghc25 while pointing a pair of scissors at her. The convict sped off after.

Sarah immediately filed a formal complaint with Feyiase police.

Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori added that Simon Blay was handed over to the police by the residents in the area upon hearing the incident.

