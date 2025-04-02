A popular radio presenter with Wontumi FM, Gordon Asare Bediako has reportedly been detained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In a live radio broadcast, a colleague of the broadcaster informed the public about Mr Asare Bediako's detention.

He noted that at noon of April 2, 2025, a group of men claiming to be from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) gave to their media house and asked of Gordon.

Then, Gordon was done with the morning show and had left. However, one of the men said he had his contact and called him to the media house's premises.

Upon his arrival, the men told Gordon that he was needed at the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Due to some pending engagements, Gordon stated that he was not going to be available on Thursday and was asked to appear at the OSP on Wednesday.

He agreed to go with the men but further reports indicate that Gordon has been detained at the OSP. His offence has not been communicated to him.

