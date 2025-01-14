C Confion has opened up about her dedication to the actor during his final moments when his condition worsened

The 20-year-old girl was near tears as she recounted her dedication to the youngster before his untimely death last year

Her account of the actor's final moments touched many fans who took to social media to sing her praises

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor C Confion's death has brought to light his beautiful lover, who has earned significant praise from fans for her dedication during the late actor's final moments.

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra speaks about the late actor's final moments. Photo source: SandraAdwoaDiamond

Source: Instagram

Several reports indicate that the 20-year-old girl was one of the late actor's strongest pillars when his condition aggravated, leading to his untimely death at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The late 28-year-old star is believed to have battled a long-existing health condition that stunted his acting career.

In a recent interview, C Confion's girlfriend Sandra opened up about the inspiration behind her dedication toward the late actor.

She praised him for being a good partner. Despite their relationship being plagued by the actor's vulnerable moments forcing her to quit her job, she was ready to see it through to the end.

"I was thinking Kojo would get better and sign me up for a new job. Because he had good plans for me throughout our time together. If he wasn't good to me, I wouldn't have endured living with him in his hard times. I sacrificed for him in honour of his good plans for me."

"I wish he had lived longer for me. Even if he was alive and not well, I'd still be pleased because I know I'm with someone my heart loves."

According to Sandra, C Confion quickly became her support system, emotionally and financially.

"When my mum passed, he came with his friends to my village to support me. Because of him, I never felt the pain of my mum's loss. It was after he passed that it all came crashing down."

C Confion's girlfriend's sad story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the sad account from C Confion's girlfriend.

Freda Bennetto said:

"Hmmmm God knows de best may his soul rest in peace 😥💔😥😥💔💔."

Goddess GH wrote:

"Proper home trained fante gal. Thank you for looking after our brother ❣️."

holytrinityaluminum30 remarked:

"Awww such a sad story Diamond is with you okay everything will fine."

Yhaa Lonzy🥰🥰🥰 added:

"May this your clean heart locate you to your destiny helper🙏🙏😭."

C Confion's sister read touching tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's sisters were inconsolable at the young actor's star-studded funeral in Kumasi.

They read a touching tribute in memory of the late actor reflecting on his undying love for them and his ability to lead and inspire at all times.

Your enthusiasm inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a brother, you were more than just a sibling. You were a friend, a confidant and a partner in crime. You shared your laughter, your dreams and your dreams with us, and we are honoured to be part of your journey."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh