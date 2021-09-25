Andrews Kofi Anto, a final year student of Central University College has been making massive waves since his work surfaced online

Kofi's final year project which features designs of a proposed Cape Coast International Airport appears to have won the admiration of many

The design of the airport comes with a traffic control tower, a car park and a terminal for passengers

A design for a potential International airport in Cape Coast by a Central University College student identified as Andrew Kofi Anto surfaced online and has been racking up various reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Cape Coast Oguaa has pictorial designs of what seemed to be an airport.

The designs according to Cape Coast Oguaa are the projects of a final year student at Central University College.

The caption that came with the post is as follow;

This is a design by a final year student of Central University College for the proposed Cape Coast International Airport. Cape Coast Oguaa let's dream Big. Cape Coast is the first capital of Ghana. Cape Coast is the tourism hub of Ghana. Cape Coast deserves this and more.. The new Cape Coast is a must! It's possible. #Airport4CapeCoastNow

At the time of this publication, the post has over 1200 reactions, close to 110 shares and more than 100 comments.

A publication by Kuulpeeps shared that the architecture student's work features a traffic control tower, a car park and a terminal for passengers.

Andrews already has a company that is into architectural visualization, construction, architectural consulting and interior design, Kuulpeeps reported.

