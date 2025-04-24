NPP Communicator Urges Ghanaian Women to Report Mahama to Auntie Naa

A member of the NPP's communications team has accused former President Mahama of targeting women leaders in his recent political actions

The communicator urged Ghanaian women to report Mahama to Auntie Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, describing the move as a domestic violence

This follows the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo after a prima facie case was established from three petitions

A member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team has called on Ghanaian women to take on former President John Mahama over his attempts to oust the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

According to the NPP communicator, whose name has yet to be identified, the attempts to remove Gertrude Torkornoo amounted to domestic violence against women.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the young politician urged Ghanaian women to report former President Mahama to the Oyerepa Afutuo show, a popular social programme hosted by Auntie Naa.

The NPP communicator's remarks come after former President Mahama decided to suspend the Chief Justice, which has sparked widespread conversation on social media.

"I want to urge all Ghanaian women to report President Mahama to Aunty Naa. They should all come together to fight this matter because it's tantamount to domestic violence against women," he said.

"President Mahama, during the campaigns, said that he cares about women, and that's why he chose a woman as his running mate. After winning the elections, he is now using elimination tactics to remove the Chief Justice. The Electoral Commissioner is a woman, and he is also allegedly planning to dismiss her. This means he has misled women, and they must take him on," he added.

Recall that on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, former President Mahama suspended Gertrude Torkornoo following the establishment of a prima facie case in response to three separate petitions seeking her removal from office.

The president took this decision in line with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution and made it in consultation with the Council of State.

In a statement announcing the Chief Justice's suspension, the president named a five-member committee to investigate the petitions under Article 146(6), following the establishment of a prima facie case.

The five-member committee will be chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice of the Supreme Court.

The other members are:

Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General

Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo, Ghana Armed Forces

Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor, University of Ghana

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the NPP communicator's assertions

YEN.com.gh compiled a few social media reactions to the NPP communicator's assertions.

@CoolGodVibes said:

"Auntie Naa's court is bigger than the Supreme Court of the land."

@_Roofman2131gh also said:

"Nah, this is embarrassing. I guess when they do that, the president will change his mind. no logic, no sensible thinking, just talk as usual."

@Rubilu12 commented:

"Ebi domestic violence wey this man no understand or what?"

Mahama receives more petitions against Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Mahama received two more petitions against the Chief Justice.

This took the total number of petitions against Gertrude Torkornoo o five, however the prima facie case was established on only three as at the time of filing this report.

Like the previous three, the individual behind the two additional petitions remained unknown.

