Chelsea star 'attacks' teammates after defeat to Man City at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea tasted defeat for the first time in the Premier League this season after losing 1-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge

German star Rudiger believes the Blues were not at their best all through the meeting, especially in the first half

The defeat meant the Blues' unbeaten run had come to an end as Thomas Tuchel's men slipped to the third position on the log

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has blamed his teammates for their Premier League defeat to Manchester City following their failure to step up their game.

Gabriel Jesus' brilliant effort in the 53rd minute sealed the victory for the Etihad Stadium dwellers as the visitors ended up claiming all three points available in the game.

The defeat saw the unbeaten status of the Blues come to an end on matchday six at Stamford Bridge but they remain in the top four - the same point as Man City, Man United, and Everton.

And the German defender who inspired the London club to Champions League glory last season admitted that the entire team was sloppy for the entire time, especially in the opening half.

What Antonio Rudiger said about Chelsea's performance

"This performance in the first half doesn’t need any explanation because we were very bad and, for me, I think over the whole game we didn’t produce.

"At the end of the day against a team like them, you can’t do that. In the first half, we defended well, but they scored the goal. It was a deflection but they deserved it."

The defender told Chelsea website that he was disappointed by the fact it was in the areas we are usually strongest that we came up short all through the meeting in front of their home fans.

What record did Guardiola set with Chelsea win?

