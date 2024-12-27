Ghana's New Artiste Of The Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, King Paluta has released his debut album

The new album Give Time Some Time features 13 tracks and he is credited as a producer on five of them

Social media has been awash with reviews after the album dropped on December 27

After what has been an impressive run since his breakthrough single, Aseda, King Paluta has served fans with his debut LP.

King Paluta excites fans with his debut album Give Time Some Time. Source: KingPalutamusic

Source: Instagram

This year, the musician has dominated music charts and conversations with his critically acclaimed singles Makoma and Apicki.

Makoma released in July 2024 was adjudged the most successful release on Boomplay edging Ogechi remix, and Black Sherif's Kilos Milos.

The high striding song's success which features on King Paluta's new album spilled over to his entire catalogue.

The new 13 track album titled Give Time Some Time was released on December 27. It comes after his controversial hit track Apicki which stired a huge frenzy on social media.

Give Time Some Time features only Shatta Wale whom the singer idolisess and calls his replica.

Ghanaians react to King Paluta's album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's latest release.

@Comanda_x said:

"I’ve had that King Paluta & Shatta Wale record on the album on repeat since I heard it, what a flipping banger."

@kwekumasimol wrote:

"King Paluta's Magic is just magical. He really made me feel the magic."

@Bobby_Gizmo remarked:

"King Paluta delivered an album that didn't showcase his rapping ability. It had good songs on it and matched his current sound that got him mainstream success, but that's not the Paluta I was introduced to. Good album for what it is, but I was left disappointed."

Kofi Kinaata drops maiden EP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata had shared his first EP after over a decade in he Ghanaian music industry.

Scores of top Ghanaian personalities, including MUSIGHA president Bessa-Simmons and highlife legend Gyedu Blay Ambolley joined Kofi Kinaata during his release party.

An invited guest by name Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, a Ghanaian-born and German-trained 'Green' Entrepreneur and CEO of Richie Plantations Limited, purchased an autographed copy of Kinaata's maiden EP for a whooping GH₵100k cedis.

