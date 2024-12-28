An elderly Ghanaian woman tearfully encountered her mentally challenged brother wandering unkempt on the streets

Sitting in a trotro, she gave him GH₵10 and promised to return to help him off the streets as she shed tears

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their views on the matter

An elderly Ghanaian woman could not hold back her tears when she saw her mentally challenged brother on the streets looking unkempt and walking around.

The woman shed tears and said the mentally challenged man was his brother, who came right after her.

In a video on X, the woman said she promised to return to where she saw her brother so she could take him off the street.

She gave him a GH₵10 note. The woman was sitting in a public commercial vehicle popularly called trotro. She was sitting in front.

Some bystanders said they could be siblings since they looked alike.

Netizens comment on mentally challenged man’s video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@GhDevMe said:

“The sad thing about mental health in this country is, majority of the people on the streets could have been made better if they were sent to the hospitals. But we have made it to be some spiritual thing, thereby leaving these people to themselves after two or more prayer camps couldn't help. Please, doctors could help, send them there.”

@curator_hub wrote:

“This gives me hope that even in difficult circumstances, love and connection can prevail.”

@iamogidigidi said:

“The woman literally left him there, I guess. Black mind with black mentality. She should have taken him home clean him and take him to psychiatric hospital.”

@onua_bl wrote:

“This is really really sad hmmmm.”

@richardcyfer8 said:

“The dance of the mad man is only funny when he is not a close relative.”

