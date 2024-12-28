Richard Asare, an 18-year-old JHS 3 student from Tutu Akwapim, was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing a goat to fund his education

An orphan with no support, Richard admitted he committed the theft out of desperation to buy a uniform and shoes

Several netizens who watched the video of Richard telling his story shared their thoughts on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Richard Asare, an 18-year-old junior high school student from Tutu Akwapim, was convicted of stealing a goat and is serving a six-month sentence at the Koforidua Local Prison.

Richard, an orphan who has lost both parents, claimed he committed the theft out of desperation to buy essential school supplies.

Court sentences JHS student to 6 months in prison for goat theft.

Source: Getty Images

In a video on social media, Richard explained that he lacked support and needed a new school uniform and shoes to continue his education in JHS 3. Unable to find assistance, he stole the goat to sell to raise the necessary funds.

I am 18 years old. I stole a goat. I am student in JHS 3 at Tutu Akwapim. I am orphan, I’ve lost both parents. I needed some school items and I didn’t have someone to support me. So I stole the goat so I could sell and support myself through school. I needed school uniform and shoes, he confessed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to prisoner's story

The young man’s plight has drawn mixed reactions from the social media community. Some expressed sympathy, pointing to the challenges faced by orphans like Richard in accessing necessities, including education.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@a_jerry_j said:

"Slow💔💔💔."

@FCB_stillrising wrote:

"Oh Yawa o 6 months."

@kwesi_judas said:

"Oh that's sad."

Bishop Salifu Amoako's son sentenced

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son was sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre for his role in the East Legon tragedy.

The teenager reportedly pleaded guilty to eight counts, including two charges of man-slaughter, after the collision that claimed two lives.

The Accra Juvenile Court also fined the parents GH₵6,000 for reneging on their parental duties of controlling their son.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh