Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown braided goddess dreadlocks at Kids Lounge by McBrown

She shared a video of her getting her hair done while singing Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's Stay

Many people talked about her beautiful hairstyle, while others spoke about her love for Ghanaian songs

Actress Nana Ama McBrown got her hair braided at her lounge, Kids Lounge by McBrown, and she shared a video on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown gets goddess dreadlocks and braids. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown braids her hair

For her new look, Mrs McBrown Mensah opted for all-black goddess dreadlocks with well-defined curls.

In one of the videos she shared on her TikTok page, she was getting her hair done by the hairdressers as they finalised the hairdo by fixing hair rods to curl the left-out wig.

While getting her hair done, she flaunted her bare face while singing and dancing to Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's Stay.

In another video she posted on her TikTok page, she wore heavy makeup while showing off her lovely braids and her incredible fashion style.

Reactions to McBrown getting her hair done

Many people in the comment section spoke about how beautiful Mrs McBrown Mensah looked without makeup.

Others also talked about her beautiful braids done by the hairstylists at Kids Lounge by McBrown (KLM).

Her fervent fans highlighted the fact that she was known for making songs trend and that she knew the lyrics of every Ghanaian song.

The exciting reactions of social media users are below:

Embar moon said:

"No makeup no filter but u still look fresh u are lovely mommy 🧡🧡🧡."

Uncle Ben 👨🏽‍🍼 said:

"Her excellency is making us fall in love with us song oo. Olive the boy we need your comment here."

Donrash said:

"As for this woman every song you know how to sing 🎶."

@yaa_papabi said:

"You made the music easier, loved, interesting am in love with the music awwww G of bless you maxim Mame."

Baby Maxin flaunts new braids

YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, got her hair done at her mother's Kids Lounge by McBrown.

The five-year-old went in for braids with knotless roots and several mini puff ends. Baby Maxin showed that she loved colourful braids by styling them with colourful ribbons.

Ghanaians admired the hairstyle and applauded the hairstylist at the salon for making Baby Maxin look more beautiful.

