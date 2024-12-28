Joseph Paintsil: Ghanaian Footballer Ranked 2nd Fastest Player in 2024
- Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has emerged as the second-fastest player in 2024, with a maximum speed of 37.6 km/h
- Paintsil, who joined LA Galaxy at the start of the 2024 season, enjoyed a stellar debut season, winning the MLS Cup
- Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has also revealed his plans to transition into ministry when he retires from active football
US-based Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil has been ranked as the second-quickest footballer in 2024, according to data compiled by PFF FC.
The 26-year-old, now shining brightly for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS), achieved a remarkable top speed of 37.6 km/h, tying with Ricky-Jade Jones, the English League One starlet who claimed the top spot.
Paintsil's stellar debut season
Since joining LA Galaxy, Paintsil has enjoyed a purple patch in form despite grappling with occasional injury setbacks.
Transitioning seamlessly from Belgian side KRC Genk to MLS, he became a pivotal figure in Galaxy's triumphant season, which ended their decade-long MLS Cup drought.
The Ghanaian winger contributed 22 goals—14 goals and 8 assists—across 34 appearances, including a standout performance in the playoffs when he netted four times, per Transfermarkt.
His electrifying pace, combined with agility and ball control, proved decisive, elevating his team’s attacking threat to new heights.
Paintsil among sprint kings in the world
Paintsil's speed was more than just an asset—it became a signature feature of his game.
His maximum velocity placed him among the elite in global football, earning him the distinction of being the second-fastest player in 2024.
Only Ricky-Jade Jones, clocking an identical 37.6 km/h, edged him out based on other metrics.
The rankings, via Transfer Room, drawn from extensive data covering over 40 competitions, required players to log significant playing time—over 30 minutes per match—across the past year.
Remarkably, all athletes on the list recorded a minimum speed of 36 km/h, underscoring the level of athleticism in the modern game.
Top 10 fastest players in 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Max Speed
|1
|Ricky-Jade Jones
|37.6 km/h
|2
|Joseph Paintsil
|37.6 km/h
|3
|Yudai Kimura
|37.1 km/h
|4
|Herman Johansson
|37.0 km/h
|5
|Gabriel Tigrao
|37.0 km/h
|6
|Kensuke Nagai
|36.9 km/h
|7
|Didier Moreno
|36.8 km/h
|8
|Juan David Castro
|36.6 km/h
|9
|Josh Murphy
|36.6 km/h
|10
|Naoki Hayashi
|36.5 km/h
Surprising omissions
Notably absent from this year’s list are some of football's traditionally recognised speedsters.
Names like Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Fulham’s Adama Traoré, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior—known for their explosive acceleration—failed to make the cut.
Paintsil reveals plans to do God's work
In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Joseph Paintsil's vision for life beyond football, revealing his aspiration to dedicate himself to spreading the gospel.
Back in Ghana after a demanding season, Paintsil shared insights into his strong faith and future plans off the pitch.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.