Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has emerged as the second-fastest player in 2024, with a maximum speed of 37.6 km/h

Paintsil, who joined LA Galaxy at the start of the 2024 season, enjoyed a stellar debut season, winning the MLS Cup

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has also revealed his plans to transition into ministry when he retires from active football

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

US-based Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil has been ranked as the second-quickest footballer in 2024, according to data compiled by PFF FC.

The 26-year-old, now shining brightly for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS), achieved a remarkable top speed of 37.6 km/h, tying with Ricky-Jade Jones, the English League One starlet who claimed the top spot.

Joseph Paintsil tries to evade his marker with his searing pace during a MLS fixture between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders. Photo by Shaun Clark.

Source: Getty Images

Paintsil's stellar debut season

Since joining LA Galaxy, Paintsil has enjoyed a purple patch in form despite grappling with occasional injury setbacks.

Transitioning seamlessly from Belgian side KRC Genk to MLS, he became a pivotal figure in Galaxy's triumphant season, which ended their decade-long MLS Cup drought.

The Ghanaian winger contributed 22 goals—14 goals and 8 assists—across 34 appearances, including a standout performance in the playoffs when he netted four times, per Transfermarkt.

His electrifying pace, combined with agility and ball control, proved decisive, elevating his team’s attacking threat to new heights.

Paintsil among sprint kings in the world

Paintsil's speed was more than just an asset—it became a signature feature of his game.

His maximum velocity placed him among the elite in global football, earning him the distinction of being the second-fastest player in 2024.

Only Ricky-Jade Jones, clocking an identical 37.6 km/h, edged him out based on other metrics.

The rankings, via Transfer Room, drawn from extensive data covering over 40 competitions, required players to log significant playing time—over 30 minutes per match—across the past year.

Remarkably, all athletes on the list recorded a minimum speed of 36 km/h, underscoring the level of athleticism in the modern game.

Top 10 fastest players in 2024

Rank Player Max Speed 1 Ricky-Jade Jones 37.6 km/h 2 Joseph Paintsil 37.6 km/h 3 Yudai Kimura 37.1 km/h 4 Herman Johansson 37.0 km/h 5 Gabriel Tigrao 37.0 km/h 6 Kensuke Nagai 36.9 km/h 7 Didier Moreno 36.8 km/h 8 Juan David Castro 36.6 km/h 9 Josh Murphy 36.6 km/h 10 Naoki Hayashi 36.5 km/h

Surprising omissions

Notably absent from this year’s list are some of football's traditionally recognised speedsters.

Names like Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Fulham’s Adama Traoré, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior—known for their explosive acceleration—failed to make the cut.

Paintsil reveals plans to do God's work

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Joseph Paintsil's vision for life beyond football, revealing his aspiration to dedicate himself to spreading the gospel.

Back in Ghana after a demanding season, Paintsil shared insights into his strong faith and future plans off the pitch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh