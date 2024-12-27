Bishop Bonegas Advises Ghanaians Ahead Of 2025: "Delete Some People From Your Lives"
- A video of Bishop Bonegas advising Ghanaians on what to do before the new year has surfaced online
- He noted in his video that it was essential to part ways with some people before the new year
- Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with him while others disagreed with him
Ghanaian Bishop Bonegas has advised Ghanaians on what to do about some people before the new year's arrival.
Speaking during a sermon, he noted that it was essential to part ways with some people before the beginning of the new year.
In a video, Bishop Bonegas advised his congregants to discard people who have not added value to their lives and to keep those of great substance.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
